US Foods Announces New Chief Information And Digital Officer

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) - Get Report today announced that John Tonnison ("JT") will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer, effective July 12, 2021. Tonnison will oversee the company's technology vision and strategy and all information technology functions, including digital, cyber security, applications and infrastructure. He will report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pietro Satriano.

"JT joins the executive team with more than 30 years of extensive experience leveraging technology to foster innovation, improve operational efficiencies and deliver exceptional service to customers," said Pietro Satriano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of US Foods. "He will be instrumental in driving our information technology vision forward as we deliver on our commitment to bring US Foods customers best-in-class digital commerce solutions."

Most recently, Tonnison served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Tech Data Corporation, a Fortune 100 global distributor of business and consumer technologies, where he was responsible for the company's global innovation strategy, information digital capabilities and operations. Before his nearly 20-year tenure with Tech Data, Tonnison was the Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Technology Solutions Network.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America's great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

