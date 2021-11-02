US Energy Initiatives Provides An Update On Its Potential Projects

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Energy Initiatives Corp, Inc. (OTC PINK:USEI) announces that Management is still investigating 2 business ventures that will bring significant shareholder value to the stockholders of the company.

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "With the rapidly changing Digital Assets landscape, Management is working on closing opportunities that are before us. Currently, the company's digitals assets hover between $50- $60 Million dollars (significantly more than we last noted). It is Management's goal to make the best decisions possible, and we have delayed utilizing these assets because of the rapidly appreciating value they possess. The goal is to pledge or sell a portion of this currency to capitalize on these opportunities. We just don't want to make a deal just to make folks happy, we want an awesome deal. It is our intent to have great news to report in the next couple weeks, more significant than this update.

"As Sumcoin continually reaches historical values (over $1200.00)… and with the approval of our related firm by the regulators, USEI could possibly sell its assets at the full market value, instead of discounting the price, which is a far better option to us all.

"Finally, we continue to reiterate that will not increase the authorized shares of the Company and there is no reverse split contemplated for the present or the future. The fundamentals of this firm are fixed and changing this structure is not in anyone's best interest. It is still Management's belief that this company will create significant strategic alliances in the coming months," stated Miller.

ABOUT USEI: US Energy Initiatives Corp is a publicly traded company traded under the symbol USEI on OTC Markets, and the company focuses on many potential opportunities, and will leverage its assets to build a robust public company. These marketplaces are all emerging growth industries, and the company will utilize its significant assets and tools to grow the firm for its incredible future.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of US Energy Initiative Corp. and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as "may, "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim'" "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend " "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident" "scheduled" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

