US Energy Initiatives Has Placed Orders For Its Mining Equipment

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Energy Initiatives Corp, Inc. (OTC PINK:USEI) announces that Management has put in orders for its green energy mining initiative, continuing to execute its business plan.

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "Today, we announce that USEI currently has a standing order for a number of L3+ miners Bitmain Antminers. These miners have the ability to mine numerous script algorithm coins and tokens, diversifying USEI's coin holdings and increasing its potential to maximize profitability. USEI's use of renewable green energy will also give USEI the ability to increase its level of profitability one step further. The focus for renewable energy will remain with solar power as its main source of energy. The use of renewable energy solves the issue that has been created with crypto mining decreasing its carbon footprint. USEI will continue to grow in the blockchain community, Metaverse and new mining of future profitable coins. USEI continues its focus on growth and maximizing its profits. Last month, we placed $10 million dollars of USEI's digital assets under management for liquidation; we plan for this currency to be all sold in the first quarter of 2022. This money will give USEI the capital to continue exploring all of the possibilities the crypto ecosystem and Metaverse holds for this firm… we will grow this business as far as our money will take us. We have an incredible business model that is built for the future.

"Finally, I continue to reiterate, over and over again, we will not increase the authorized shares of USEI (we are at the max) and there is no reverse split contemplated for the present or the future. The fundamentals of this firm are fixed and changing this structure is not in anyone's best interest. Additionally, there is no toxic debt in this firm (zero)… and no stock debt contemplated in the immediate future or long term future," stated Miller.

ABOUT USEI: US Energy Initiatives Corp is a publicly traded company traded under the symbol USEI on OTC Markets, and the company focuses on many potential opportunities, and will leverage its assets to build a robust public company. These marketplaces are all emerging growth industries, and the company will utilize its significant assets and tools to grow the firm for its incredible future.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of US Energy Initiative Corp. and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as "may, "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim'" "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend " "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident" "scheduled" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONSSTOCK SYMBOL: (USEI-OTC)EMAIL: info@usenergyinitiatives.com WEBSITE: www.usenergyinitiatives.com TWITTER: @USEnergyinitPHONE: 661.537.4822LOCATION: WOODLAND HILLS, CA.SOURCE: US Energy Initiatives Corp, Inc.