US Energy Initiatives Corp. Provides A Company Update On The Company's New Business Plan For 2021

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - US Energy Initiatives Corp, Inc. (OTC PINK:USEI) is pleased to announce that the firm has made significant steps to restore the company back within compliance placing the focus on the future.

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "Today we announce that we have launched our new website that is designed to provide information about the company and to begin to unveil the new vision for the firm in 2021 and beyond. Management intends to maintain some business in the MJ space but focus on green energy in conjunction with cryptographic currency and mining. As many of you know, the company has significant assets in certain currencies and management will seek to enhance, leverage, sell and or hypothecate to utilize the company's assets to sustain this company for the future. The launch of this website will give a glimpse of our vision which we will build upon it in the coming weeks.

"Additionally, the company is proud to announce today that management has finally gained access to the OTC Markets portal, and on Monday, March 15, 2021, the company will upload the 5 absent financials that are deficient. This process has been a long journey, but we are finally ready to be compliant.

"Management is also proud of the fundamentals of this company and we believe that we have the assets and the necessary tools to sustain ourselves for a long time to come. Hence, management has no immediate or future plans for restructuring this firm, including R/S, mergers or acquisitions. We are excited about the market opportunities for the growth of this firm, and we would like to thank you all for your patience as we endeavor to move the company forward," commented Miller.

ABOUT USEI: US Energy Initiatives Corp is a publicly traded company traded under the symbol USEI on OTC Markets, and the company focuses on MJ, green energy and currencies as it goes forth in the coming years. These marketplaces are all emerging growth industries, and the company will utilize its significant assets and tools to grow the firm for its incredible future.

