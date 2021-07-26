US Education Market Report 2021: Market Is Predicted To Reach $1.96 Trillion In 2025 - Increasing Mergers And Acquisition To Support Growth

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Education Market (K-12, Post-Secondary, Corporate Training & Child Care): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Education Market (K-12, Post-Secondary, Corporate Training & Child Care): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US education market is predicted to reach US$1.96 trillion in 2025, increasing at a CAGR of 3.77% during 2019 to 2025

Factors such as increasing mergers and acquisitions, rising labor force participation and rising population of children under five in the US supported growth in the US education market.

However, growth of the industry is anticipated to be challenged by factors such as labor shortage, increasing competition from foreign universities, rising not-for-profit institutions and legal & regulatory issues. A few notable trends of the US education market include increasing demand for skilled labor, international demand for US education, rising blended learning, increasing education funding and greater use of technology in education sector.

The US education market can be broadly segmented into the following four types: K-12, post-secondary, corporate training and child care. K-12 segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to higher participation in schools along with growing awareness of early education. The US education market by profitability can be segmented as follows: not-for-profit and for-profit. In 2020, the dominant share of the market was held by not-for-profit segment.

The US education market by type can be segmented into the following two segments: on-premise and cloud. The larger share of the market was procured by on-premise segment. The US education market by sector can be segmented as follows: public sector and private sector. In 2020, public sector segment held a dominant share of the market, followed by private sector.

Scope of the Report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US Education market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Bright Horizons Family Solutions; Grand Canyon Education, Inc.; Strategic Education, Inc.; 2U, Inc.; K 12; and Chegg Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Participants in Education Industry1.3 Type of Education Institutions1.4 Structure of the US Education System1.5 Dynamics of Education System1.6 Risk Associated

2. COVID-19 Impact2.1 COVID-19 Impact - Overview2.2 Coronavirus - Education Response2.3 Closure of Schools during the Pandemic

3. The US Market Analysis3.1 The US Education Market Forecast3.2 The US Education Market by Segment3.3 The US Education Market by Profitability3.4 The US Education Market by Type3.5 The US Education Market by Sector

4. Student Immigration Analysis4.1 International Student Population in the US4.2 New International Student Enrollment in the US4.3 The US Share of International Student by Academic Level4.4 International Student Population in the US by Origin4.4.1 Total Chinese Student Population in the US4.4.2 Total Indian Student Population in the US

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Rising Per Capita GNI5.1.2 Increasing Merger & Acquisition Activities5.1.3 Increasing Labor Force Participation of Women5.1.4 Increasing Population of Children5.1.5 Surging Urbanization5.1.6 Increase in Educational Funding Level5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 International Demand for US Education5.2.2 Students Switching to Online Education5.2.3 Growing Importance of Early Education5.2.4 Personal Funding as Major Source for International Students5.2.5 Greater Use of Technology in Education5.2.6 Growing Blended Learning5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Free Public Pre-K Initiative Threat to For-Profit Operators5.3.2 Labor Shortage5.3.3 Increased Competition from Foreign Universities5.3.4 Legal & Regulatory Issues5.3.5 Rising Not-For-Profit Competitors

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 The US Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players6.1.3 The US For-Profit Child Care Companies by Capacity6.1.4 The US Postsecondary School Operators by Revenue6.1.5 The US Postsecondary School Operators by Revenue per Student6.1.6 The US Postsecondary School Operators by Total Enrollment

7. Company Profiles7.1 Business Overview7.2 Financial Overview7.3 Business Strategies

2U (TWOU), Inc.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Chegg, Inc.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

K12 Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc.

