US Demand For Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts To Recede As Consumers Shift Away From High Sugar, Fat Content

CLEVELAND, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for ice cream and frozen desserts is forecast to decline 2.3% yearly in volume terms through 2025, according to Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts: United States , a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. In value terms, demand is projected to fall 2.4% annually. Losses will stem from the ongoing consumer shift away from sugary and fatty foods and the increasing preference for premium ice creams, which are sold in small quantities. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic drove consumers to food stores to purchase ice cream and stock up as a form of comfort food, increasing the total consumption in 2020. In 2021, demand in volume terms is expected to fall 5% from the high 2020 base, as increased vaccinations help consumer behavior begin to return to normal.

US demand for reduced fat and nonfat ice cream is expected to fall less than 1.0% annually to 2025, the best performance among discrete segments. Losses will stem from the ongoing trend toward more premium, lower volume products. However, the decrease will be slower than the overall trend for ice cream and frozen desserts, as consumers continue to avoid sugary and high fat foods.

These and other key insights are featured in Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts: United States . This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US ice cream and frozen dessert demand in billion pounds and in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level are also forecast to 2025. Total demand in pounds is segmented by product in terms of:

regular ice cream

reduced fat and nonfat ice cream

water and juice ices

frozen yogurt

sherbet

other frozen dairy such as custard, frozen pet treats, gelato, and pudding-based novelties

To illustrate historical trends, total demand in pounds and in dollars, total shipments in dollars, the various segments in pounds, and trade in dollars are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

Non-dairy frozen desserts such as cakes and pies are excluded from the scope of this report. Ice cream data in pounds, provided by the USDA, do not include non-dairy ice cream. Data in dollars includes all ice cream types including non-dairy. In addition, data in dollars excludes the soft serve ice cream made in ice cream shops. Re-exports of ice cream and frozen desserts are excluded from demand and trade figures.

More information about the report is available at: https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Ice-Cream-Frozen-Desserts-United-States-FF10043/?progid=91541

