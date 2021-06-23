US Cyber Games Announces Winners Of The 2021 US Cyber Open Competition And Top 50 Leaderboard

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first phase of the inaugural US Cyber Games ™ is over. Nearly 700 athletes registered for the US Cyber Open Capture-the-Flag event. The top 3 athletes who competed in the Open were John Johnson, Cameron Whitehead and Sears Schulz. And the leaderboard of top 50 finishers is now available on the US Cyber Games website .

The competitions' next phase is the US Cyber Combine kickoff on July 7, 2021 (virtual event ), where the Coaching Team will be introduced and 60 Combine athletes announced.

The first-ever US Cyber Team ™ draft day will happen on October 5, 2021, where the Team of 20 athletes will be chosen from the US Cyber Combine to represent the United States at the inaugural global competition - the 2021 International Cyber Security Challenge (ICSC) held in Athens, Greece in December.

The goal of the US Cyber Games is to inform and inspire the broader community on ways to develop tomorrow's cybersecurity workforce by forming a sports team to compete globally. Current US Cyber Games sponsors who are helping achieve this goal include Leidos , CompTIA , BAE Systems and AWS , Resolvn , Resecurity and Synack . Partners include Women's Society of Cyberjutsu , U.S. Cyber Range , National Security Agency, National Cyber Security Alliance , Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency , Information Systems Security Association , ITSP , OODA Loop , Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) International , The CyberWire , and Cyberseek.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the US Cyber Team's training, equipment, and travel and are vital to the success of our US Cyber Team. For more information, visit www.uscybergames.com or email dawn@uscybergames.com .

The US Cyber Games are led by PlayCyber (by Katzcy ). This project is supported by the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), a program of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the U.S. Department of Commerce, under financial assistance award #70NANB21H032.

About Katzcy

Katzcy is a social impact company committed to helping our tech and cybersecurity community grow through impactful marketing strategies and skill-oriented tech competitions. As a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Katzcy is dedicated to growth, innovation, and progress. Through our PlayCyber line of business, Katzcy is helping build a stronger and more diverse community of cybersecurity athletes by delivering the world's most exciting cyber games experience.

