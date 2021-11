US And European Electronic Monitoring Market Players: A Service Comparison

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US and European Electronic Monitoring Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US and European Electronic Monitoring Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US and European electronic monitoring market increased significantly during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously.

The electronic monitoring market is expected to increase due to the high cost of incarceration and detention, growing migrant / asylum seeker populations, increasing digital enablement, growing globalization, increasing cybercrimes, technological advancements and government policies supporting the market. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as false alarms and costly electronic home monitoring.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the US and European electronic monitoring market. Since the onset of the pandemic, governments have been facing the dilemma of reducing jail populations to avoid the spread of disease, while still keeping the community safe.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the US and European electronic monitoring market by value, by segment, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the electronic monitoring market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall electronic monitoring market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US and European electronic monitoring market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the electronic monitoring market are G4S Plc., Big Technologies, Track Group and Satellite Tracking of People (Securus Technologies, Inc.) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

The US Electronic Monitoring Market: An Analysis

European Electronic Monitoring Market: An Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Electronic Monitoring Market

Impact of COVID-19 on Prison Occupancy Levels and Incarceration Rates

Impact of COVID-19 on Crime Rates

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

High Cost of Incarceration and Detention

Growing Migrant / Asylum Seeker Population

Increasing Digital Enablement

Growing Globalization

Technological Advancements

Increasing Cybercrimes

Governments Policies Supporting the Market

Challenges

False Alarms

Costly Electronic Home Monitoring

Market Trends

M2M Platform

Partnerships among Major Players

The US and European Electronic Monitoring Market Players: A Service Comparison

Company Profiles

G4S Plc.

Big Technologies

Tack Group

Satellite Tracking of People (Securus Technologies, Inc.)

