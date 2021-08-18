US And China Panel Furniture Markets 2021-2025 - Increasing Influence Of Social Media / Technological Developments / Partnership Among Major Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US and China Panel Furniture Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US and China Panel Furniture Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the US and China panel furniture market by value, by segment, by import, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the panel furniture market.

Panel furniture is a category of united furniture formed of different wood-based panels attached with hardware. Panel-type furniture is made of raw materials like MDF or particle board, with characteristics such as affordable price, environmental preservation, and multi-patterns.

It has become a significant part of modern furnishings with the improvements and direction of the furniture nowadays. Major advantages of panel furniture includes high resource utilization ratio, high automation, ease of assembly, and being dismantled, as well as high structural performance.

The US and China panel furniture market increased significantly during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The panel furniture market is expected to increasing influence of social media, growing disposable income, rising penetration of e-commerce, growing urbanization, increase in construction activities and versatility of panel furniture. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, volatility in the prices of raw material and high degree of completion.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed effect on the US and China panel furniture market. It negatively affected the US panel furniture market. China panel furniture was affected by the pandemic in the 1st quarter, but it stabilized after in the coming quarters.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall panel furniture market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US and China panel furniture market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the panel furniture market are IKEA, William Sonoma, Hermen Miller, Ashley Furniture Industries and Huisen Household International group are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage

IKEA

William Sonoma

Herman Miller

Ashley Furniture Industries

Huisen Household International Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Wood-Based Products: Overview2.2 Applications of Wood Based Products2.3 Panel Furniture: Overview2.4 Panel Furniture Production Process: Overview2.5 Materials of Panel Furniture

3. The US Market Analysis3.1 The US Panel Furniture Market: An Analysis3.1.1 The US and China Panel Furniture Market by Value3.1.2 The US and China Panel Furniture Market by Segment (Residiential and Commercial)3.2 The US Furniture Market: Segment Analysis3.2.1 The US Residential Panel Furniture Market by Value3.2.2 The US Commercial Panel Furniture Market by Value3.3 The US Panel Furniture Market: Import Analysis3.3.1 The US Imported Panel Furniture Market by Value3.3.2 The US Panel Furniture Market Import by Region (Rest of the World and China)3.3.3 The US Panel Furniture Import Value from China

4. China Market Analysis4.1 China Panel Furniture Market: An Analysis4.1.1 China Panel Furniture Market by Value4.1.2 China Panel Furniture Market by Segment (Residiential and Commercial)4.2 China Panel Furniture Market: Segment Analysis4.2.1 China Residential Panel Furniture Market by Value4.2.2 China Commercial Panel Furniture Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-195.1 COVID-19 Impact on Panel Furniture Market5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Retail Sales5.3 COVID-19 Impact on Trade

6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Increasing Influence of Social Media6.1.2 Growing Disposable Income6.1.3 Rising Penetration of E-Commerce6.1.4 Growing Urbanization6.1.5 Increase in Construction Activities6.1.6 Versatility of Panel Furniture6.2 Challenges6.2.1 Economic Slowdown6.2.2 Volatility in the Prices of Raw Material6.2.3 High Degree of Competition6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Technological Developments6.3.2 Partnership Among Major Players

7. Competitive Landscape7.1 The US and China Panel Furniture Market Players: A Financial Comparison7.2 The US and China Panel Furniture Market Players: Products Comparison

8. Company Profiles8.1 Business Overview8.2 Financial Overview8.3 Business Strategy

IKEA

William Sonoma

Herman Miller

Ashley Furniture Industries

Huisen Household International Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fpadgz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-and-china-panel-furniture-markets-2021-2025---increasing-influence-of-social-media--technological-developments--partnership-among-major-players-301358145.html

SOURCE Research and Markets