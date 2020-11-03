Urw Se - Combined General Meeting Of November 10, 2020 Held In Closed Session And Live Webcast

Paris, Amsterdam, November 3, 2020 Press release COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF NOVEMBER 10, 2020 HELD IN CLOSED SESSION AND LIVE WEBCAST SHAREHOLDERS ARE INVITED TO VOTE REMOTELY Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE informs its shareholders that, in the context of...

Paris, Amsterdam, November 3, 2020

Press release

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF NOVEMBER 10, 2020 HELD IN CLOSED SESSION AND LIVE WEBCAST

SHAREHOLDERS ARE INVITED TO VOTE REMOTELY

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE informs its shareholders that, in the context of the measures of containment, prohibition of gatherings and closure of establishments open to public imposed by Decree no. 2020-1310 of October 29, 2020 to address the COVID-19 epidemic in the context of health emergency, the Company's Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020 will exceptionally be held at the Company's head office located at 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris, in closed session, without shareholders being able to attend physically.

This decision is taken in accordance with Ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, adapting the rules for meeting and deliberation of shareholders' meetings due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

LIVE WEBCAST ON THE COMPANY'S WEBSITE

The General Meeting will be webcasted live on the Company's website on November 10, 2020, starting as from 9:00 am (Paris time) in the section dedicated to the General Meeting ( https://www.urw.com/en/investors/general-meetings). The webcast will then remain available in free access on the Company's website.

VOTING MODALITIES

Shareholders are invited to vote or give proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting or to any other person, remotely, prior to the General Meeting:

by Internet via the VOTACCESS secure voting platform 1 , available via Planetshares ( https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com) or via the website of their custodian. The secure platform will be open until November 9, 2020, at 3:00 pm (Paris time); or

, available via Planetshares ( https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com) or via the website of their custodian. The secure platform will be open until November 9, 2020, at 3:00 pm (Paris time); or by post using the voting form available on the Company's website ( https://www.urw.com/en/investors/general-meetings) to be sent to BNP Paribas Securities Services - CTO Assemblées - Grands Moulins de Pantin - 93761 Pantin Cedex - France. The forms must be received no later than November 7, 2020 (along with the share ownership certificate for holders of bearer shares).

As the General Meeting will be held without the presence of its shareholders, no admission card will be issued to shareholders. Admission cards already issued are no longer valid. In accordance with the provisions of Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, shareholders who have already requested an admission card to attend the General Meeting are entitled to choose another voting option at the General Meeting by returning a voting form to the following email address: paris.bp2s.gis.assemblees@bnpparibas.com, no later than November 7, 2020.

For shareholders giving proxy to a third party (other than the Chairman of the General Meeting): in order for the proxy to be validly taken into account, the proxy holder must send his/her voting instructions for the exercise of his/her proxies by using a voting form to be sent to the following email address: paris.bp2s.france.cts.mandats@bnpparibas.com , no later than November 7, 2020.

Shareholders are invited to consult the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company's website ( https://www.urw.com/en/investors/general-meetings ) for details concerning the meeting and the voting modalities of this General Meeting.

SHAREHOLDER DIALOGUE AND WRITTEN QUESTIONS

To promote shareholder dialogue and in addition to the submission of written questions in accordance with legal provisions, the shareholders will be able to ask questions during the General Meeting as per the instructions indicated on the Company's website (it is reminded, in accordance with the AMF recommendation, that it will however not be possible to propose amendments or new resolutions during the General Meeting or to ask oral questions).

Shareholders are encouraged to send any written questions by e-mail to the dedicated address: generalmeeting2020@urw.com, with a certificate of registration so that the question can be taken into account.

In view of the current context, the deadline for submitting written questions will exceptionally be extended to November 8, 2020 (included).

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Samuel WarwoodMaarten Otte +33 1 76 77 58 02 Maarten.Otte@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A- rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa1 rating from Moody's.

For more information, please visit www.urw.comVisit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com

Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group

1 Holders of registered shares who wish to vote online can access the VOTACCESS website via the Planetshares website ( https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com), using the ID number and password enabling them to consult their registered account on the Planetshares website. Holders of bearer shares shall contact their custodian in order to confirm whether their custodian is connected to the VOTACCESS website and, as the case may be, whether such access is subject to specific conditions. If the shareholder's custodian is connected to VOTACCESS website, the shareholder shall log on to his/her custodian's website with his/her usual ID number.

Attachment