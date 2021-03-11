UrVenue Tapped As Technology Partner For Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hospitality technology company, UrVenue, a platform that powers commerce, enhances the guest experience, and monetizes a resort's real estate, today announced its partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas, the first resort to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade. Through the partnership, Resorts World Las Vegas will use UrVenue technology to power contactless, self-service bookings and operations safely at multiple resort venues including the property's expansive 5.5-acre pool complex, as well as its highly anticipated daylife and nightlife concepts by Singapore's leading nightclub operator, Zouk Group, to include Zouk Nightclub, AYU Dayclub, FUHU restaurant and RedTail social gaming bar.

Poised to be the most technologically advanced resort on the Las Vegas Strip, Resorts World Las Vegas will use UrVenue's interactive 3D booking maps through a variety of online and on-property customer touchpoints, allowing guests to visualize and book the exact experience they desire - from nightclub tables to pool cabanas. UrVenue's technology will also allow Resorts World Las Vegas guests to bundle experiences and book pool or cabana seating, daylife and nightlife packages and restaurant and bar reservations all in one place.

"We're excited to showcase our innovative hospitality booking technology at Resorts World Las Vegas, the city's most anticipated new resort experience," said Deron Pearson, CEO of UrVenue. "Through these partnerships, we're bringing products the industry hasn't seen that will give customers everything they want at the swipe of their fingertips in a safe and contactless way, imperative to today's COVID-19 safety protocols."

UrVenue's advanced booking and venue management technology brings unprecedented information to venues about their customers driven by innovative integrations with point-of-sale solutions, virtual assistants and loyalty platforms.

UrVenue's technology can be found at various hospitality companies. For more information, visit urvenue.com.

