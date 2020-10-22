Urgent Care Partners Appoints Weston Johnson To Chief Administrative Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urgent Care Partners (UCP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Weston Johnson to Chief Administrative Officer. Weston has been providing market, financial, and analytical services to clients for 7 years. His experience in strategic planning, service line planning, practice rationalization and healthcare infrastructure planning allows him to bring a broad base of experience and abilities to his teams.

"We are excited to see Weston taking this key role in our companies and look forward to seeing how he shapes and builds the group," said Luke Peterson, Principal with Health System Advisors, the parent company of Urgent Care Partners.

In addition to this new role as CAO, Weston will continue to build his consulting practice and lead the team implementing Texas Health Resource's modern urgent care platform.

