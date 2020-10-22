Urgent Care For Children Selects Montgomery For Seventh Location

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urgent Care for Children (UC4C), a Birmingham-based pediatric urgent care provider, will be expanding its reach this fall by opening its seventh Alabama location in Montgomery. The newest clinic will sit at 1470 Taylor Road, across from The Shoppes at Eastchase. This location will be the company's second to open in 2020 as it continues to rapidly expand across the southeast.

"Our team of physicians and staff are thrilled to begin providing quality care with less waiting to the city of Montgomery. It has become increasingly clear to us that pediatric patients need access to specialized care, even when their primary care provider is not available, in the after-hours and on weekends," explained UC4C Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allury Arora. Urgent Care for Children creates a continuum of care, supplementing the hours of local pediatric offices, and provides an affordable alternative to the emergency room.

"As an Alabama based company, we are excited about opening our latest clinic in our state's capital. The new location by the Whole Foods in Eastchase should offer convenient access for our patients and their families, and we are happy to have the opportunity to provide care and an industry-best patient experience when primary care is not available," said Urgent Care for Children Chief Executive Officer, Bannon Thorpe.

UC4C opened its first clinic, located in Birmingham, in 2017. It opened its Trussville location in 2018, which was succeeded by the openings of clinics in Madison, Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa, respectively, in late 2019. Its Huntsville clinic opened in mid-October, and Montgomery will follow in mid-to-late November, with Chattanooga and Memphis locations opening shortly after. The company runs the nation's first sensory-inclusive urgent care facilities and Alabama's first physician-founded, highest patient-rated, pediatric urgent care facilities.

About Urgent Care for ChildrenUrgent Care for Children is a physician-founded pediatric urgent care provider located in Birmingham, Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Huntsville, Madison, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. UC4C's licensed, on-site pediatricians and pediatric nurse practitioners offer acute diagnostic and treatment care for children ages zero to 21 with non-life-threatening illness and injuries. For more information, visit www.childrensurgent.com or visit us on Facebook and Instagram.

