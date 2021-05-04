Urbint Named To Fast Company's 2021 List Of World Changing Ideas

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbint , the leading AI platform predicting threats to workers and critical infrastructure to stop incidents before they happen, was named to Fast Company's 2021 list of World Changing Ideas today. Fast Company recognized the company for creating Urbint Lens for Worker Safety, a first-of-its-kind technology using AI to prevent worker injuries and fatalities by pinpointing threats to workers before the work starts.

The World Changing Ideas Awards showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges.

"Our mission is to build a world with zero safety incidents. From aging infrastructure, to climate change impacts, to the pandemic, workers in energy and other hazardous industries face more threats to their safety than ever before," said Corey Capasso, Founder and CEO of Urbint. "We believe every worker injury is preventable. That's why we're using AI and proven safety science to identify risks in advance and keep workers safe. We're honored that Fast Company has recognized Urbint Lens for Worker Safety as a World Changing Idea."

Urbint Lens for Worker Safety applies AI across historical records, worksite conditions, environmental data, and more to predict worksite hazards before they threaten lives. The software makes it possible to uncover high-risk tasks and take specific actions to prevent injuries and fatalities.

About Urbint Urbint predicts threats to workers and critical infrastructure to stop incidents before they happen. Leveraging real-world data and artificial intelligence, Urbint's software delivers a clear picture of risk up to a week in advance, so decision makers can take action in the right place, at the right time, before an incident occurs. Many of the largest energy and infrastructure companies in North America trust Urbint to protect their workers, assets, and the communities they serve. Learn more at urbint.com.

About the Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards:World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

