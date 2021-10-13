URBANTORONTO Launches Real-Time Business Intelligence & Mapping Service For GTA Real Estate Development

UTPro highlights research data from beginning to end on GTA real estate/construction projects

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - A new real estate data subscription service ( https://URBANTORONTO.CA/Pro/) has been launched by UrbanToronto ( https://urbantoronto.ca/) covering the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Centred on Toronto and covering real estate construction and development from Burlington to Oshawa to Newmarket, Ontario, URBANTORONTO PRO (UTPro) tracks planning, construction and development in the GTA with validated research data gathered over the years.

UTPro's research service allows users to track, compare and plan for future growth.

Said UrbanToronto Co-Founder and President Edward Skira, "We can quickly and easily track a piece of land from the beginning, including government approvals through to project construction and completion. It is the most comprehensive data/research service in the GTA covering residential, hotel, industrial office, public space, retail and transit. This new research subscription service is a one-stop-shop for builders, developers and the many real estate industry professionals who work behind the scenes to bring communities to life. UTPro is also useful for any industry looking to track, compare and plan for growth in specific areas."

Skira added, "Our UTPro vision is a forward-looking and value added offering and a natural progression for those who follow UrbanToronto. We make identifying the 'who, what, where, when and how' of a project easier than ever to track and compare using state-of-the-art technology. Our subscribers will answer the 'why' to inform better planning to build in Toronto."

Said early adopter Frank Merigliano, Team Leader at VIP Condos Toronto/REMAX Premier Inc., "A major priority for our firm is to get in early when new projects are announced. UTPro easily takes us right from the very beginning, providing our Team with a great and current source of development leads."

Another early adopter Ben Myers, President of Bullpen Research & Consulting Inc. in Toronto said, "Understanding where and what is coming to the market in the future is essential to my business and UTPro puts everything in one place. Their mapping and downloading features enables my firm to find the projects and data on those projects quickly and efficiently so we can put that critical information into our own formatted charts in custom reports we prepare for our developer, lender and land owner clients."

Based on the trusted platforms of Salesforce and Google Maps, and updated continually, UTPro makes searching, reporting on and mapping easy. In addition to tracking visible growth, such as building heights and architecture in the city, this service offers data on 'invisible' growth. This includes the planning application process and documents, something the city doesn't keep records of once they are approved. It also includes a list of more than 5,000 companies that bring a project to life, from architects to urban designers, heritage experts to landscape pros, marketing firms to roofing providers, to name just a few.

Subscribers can create custom reports based on 60 different tracked fields, as well as custom maps based on their specific needs. Subscribers can see which areas are getting attention, and which are not - so they can analyze new entrepreneurial opportunities.

"Economic modeling is more than just predicting GDP and unemployment levels based on national-level data," says Ash Navabi, UrbanToronto's resident economist. "For local entrepreneurs and policy-makers to plan for providing their local communities better, nothing beats local data."

ABOUT URBANTORONTO.CA

UrbanToronto is the city's most comprehensive website covering construction, development, architecture and real estate. Founded in 2002, the site generates 2 million+ page views per month and in September 2021, via 300,000+ unique visitors. For more information contact Edward Skira ( edward@urbantoronto.ca 416-363-3101 x221)

SOURCE URBANTORONTO