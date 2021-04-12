Urbanimmersive To Present Its UiMeet3D And 3D Tours At A Prominent Industry Tech Forum

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Urbanimmersive Inc. ( "Urbanimmersive," the "Company" or "UI") (TSXV: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce that they will present its UiMeet3D and 3D tours at the 2021 REALTORS® Legislative Meetings...

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Urbanimmersive Inc. ( "Urbanimmersive," the "Company" or "UI") (TSXV: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce that they will present its UiMeet3D and 3D tours at the 2021 REALTORS® Legislative Meetings Emerging Business and Technology Forum on May 11th, 2021.

Since the soft launch of UiMeet3D earlier this year, all metrics indicate that 3D avatars could indeed become the next big thing to look at for virtual home showing. As this new trend accelerates, Urbanimmersive was invited to present UiMeet3D at the 2021 REALTORS® Legislative Meetings Emerging Business and Technology Forum on May 11th, 2021.

Last year, over 28,000 participants attended the week-long 2020 REALTORS® Forum. This year's Emerging Business and Technology Forum will be covering technologies with demand that exploded during the Covid-19 crisis and are here to stay as well as technologies that can help solve issues with low inventory. Jeremy Bowman, Vice-President Sales at Urbanimmersive, will be showcasing how real estate agents can use 3D avatars to generate leads and engage with potential buyers using 3D tours.

"We are very excited to have been invited to present our innovative solution, UiMeet3D, to the attendees of the Forum. This demonstrates again the attention we are receiving on our innovative product and its potential", stated Jeremy Bowman, Vice-President Sales of Urbanimmersive.

Detail about the forum: https://www.legislative.realtor/event/emerging-business-and-technology-forum-how-technology-can-help-address-low-inventory-and-improve-your-virtual-showings/

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge website builder tools, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at urbanimmersive.com.

About National Association of REALTORS® (NAR)

The National Association of REALTORS®, "The Voice for Real Estate," is America's largest trade association, representing 1.4 million members, including NAR's institutes, societies, and councils, involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. NAR's membership is composed of residential and commercial REALTORS®, who are brokers, salespeople, property managers, appraisers, counselors, and others engaged in all aspects of the real estate industry. Members belong to one or more of some 1,300 local associations/boards and 54 state and territory associations of REALTORS®. They are pledged to a strict Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. Learn more at https://www.nar.realtor/

