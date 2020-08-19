URBANherbal Announces Oil Painters Tour At Its Newly Redesigned And Reinstalled Galleries, Set To Coincide With The Oil Painters Of America's Exhibition And Convention

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- URBANherbal announces its Oil Painters Tour at its newly redesigned and reinstalled galleries, which is set to coincide with the Oil Painters of America Exhibition and Convention held in...

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- URBANherbal announces its Oil Painters Tour at its newly redesigned and reinstalled galleries, which is set to coincide with the Oil Painters of America Exhibition and Convention held in Fredericksburg, Texas, Aug. 17-Sept. 19, 2020.

Experience the art found in URBANherbal's multiple galleries, herbal laboratory, greenhouse, and gardens. At URBANherbal, we celebrate the art of ALL of the senses - sight, touch, taste, and smell. Please join us for this celebration of fine oil paintings.

"I dream of painting and then paint my dream." - Vincent Van Gogh

URBANherbal, 407 Whitney Street at Bluebird Street, Fredericksburg, Texas 78624

Gift Shop - Art Gallery - Gardens. We sell natural body care products, medicinal plants and cooking classes.

URBANherbal is a family-owned gift shop, art gallery, greenhouse and gardens. We have been a staple in the Fredericksburg herb industry since 1985. We provide unique herbal products for your cooking, personal care and medicinal needs. Our products are all-natural and organic. No pesticides! Our products are locally grown and produced. We possess intimate knowledge in the gardening and use of herbs, and we have unparalleled experience, commitment and customer service. www.URBANherbal.com

cabbage-roses-by-carla-sanchez.jpg 'Cabbage Roses' by Carla Sanchez Photo by: Juan María Photography; At URBANherbal

