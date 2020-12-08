Urban Plates/Ipsos' Annual New Year Resolution Study Shows Increase In Resolutions Made And A Focus On Health & Wellness In Response To COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Plates—the chef-driven, fast casual restaurant brand offering healthy, made-from-scratch meals at affordable prices—releases the results of its second annual New Year Resolutions survey. Developed in partnership with market research firm Ipsos, the study explores current and past New Year resolutions, motivations for making or not making them, and if the pandemic has had an influence on 2021 resolutions. Key findings include:

More resolutions planned for 2021 - nearly 2 in 5 Americans (38%) have a resolution planned for 2021, a slight increase compared to 36% in 2020, while 62% do not have plans to make resolutions

- nearly 2 in 5 Americans (38%) have a resolution planned for 2021, a slight increase compared to 36% in 2020, while 62% do not have plans to make resolutions Nearly three quarters (73%) of those planning a resolution report that COVID-19 impacted what their resolution will be - with 1 in 4 sharing they will focus more on mental health, eating healthier, and/or their finances as a result of the pandemic

- with 1 in 4 sharing they will focus more on mental health, eating healthier, and/or their finances as a result of the pandemic Health, wellness, and money - among those with resolutions planned for next year, working out/being more active is the most common goal (55%), followed by eating healthier (47%) and improving finances (45%)

- among those with resolutions planned for next year, working out/being more active is the most common goal (55%), followed by eating healthier (47%) and improving finances (45%) Nearly half of the resolutions made in 2020 stuck- among those who made a 2020 resolution, 45% are still working on their resolution or have already reached their goals, while (55%) did not complete their resolutions

Timed to the New Year, and the healthy eating and saving money resolutions that come with it, Urban Plates launches "Plate Pass", a subscription membership pilot that makes all individual entrees $10 for two months when guests buy a $20 membership fee(the equivalent of $10 per month). The memberships go on sale beginning December 22, 2020 and will provide up to 2,021 fans—on a first-come first-serve basis—access to any individual entrée on the restaurant menu for just $10 (average entrée cost is $13.50). Membership includes a one-time fee of $20, valid for two months beginning January 1, 2021. Plate Pass is available for purchase exclusively on the Urban Plates app (download for iPhone and Android). Only orders made through the app for dine-in (where available in light of COVID restrictions) and takeout purchases are eligible for the membership offer. The offer is not available for delivery or catering orders. Based on customer feedback, Urban Plates may increase the number of memberships made available and continue the offer as a $10 monthly subscription after February 28, 2021. For more information about the Plate Pass program, visit urbanplates.com/plate-pass.

"Plate Pass is a big idea," says Urban Plates Co-Founder and CEO Saad Nadhir. "Urban Plates is about making craveable, wholesome, clean food accessible to all, and the Plate Pass makes our menu an even more affordable option. Plate Pass allows our most loyal fans to help us operate more efficiently and we, in turn, pass the savings back to them. We know that eating healthier and saving money are top priorities for the New Year thanks to the Ipsos study, and the Plate Pass is an easy way to make both of those happen."

For a complete rundown of the Urban Plates/Ipsos survey findings or more information on Ipsos' methodology, visit https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/urban-plates-ipsos-NY-Resolutions.

About IpsosIpsos is the world's third largest market research company, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people. Its assionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers, or employees. Ipsos serves more than 5000 clients across the world with 75 business solutions. Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1st, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD). ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

About the StudyThese are some of the findings from an Ipsos poll conducted November 5 - 6, 2020 on behalf of Urban Plates. For the survey, a sample of 1,005 adults ages 18 and over from the continental U.S., Alaska and Hawaii was interviewed online in English. Weighting was then employed to balance demographics to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the adult population according to Census data and to provide results intended to approximate the sample universe. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ± 3.5 percentage points. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to, coverage error and measurement error.

About Urban Plates Urban Plates began in 2011 with a single restaurant in Del Mar, California; there are currently 19 locations, with more to come in 2021. Headquartered in Encinitas, CA, the brand has locations throughout San Diego, Orange County, and the greater Los Angeles area, with additional restaurants in Northern California and Washington D.C. Urban Plates' expansive menu items are made fresh in-house, from scratch, every day and feature clean (organic whenever and as much as possible) ingredients. Recipes feature exclusively GMO-, antibiotic-, and hormone-free, grass-fed, and finished steak; line-caught tuna; sustainably sourced seafood; and humanely raised and sourced, cage-free, hormone-free chicken. The group works exclusively with farmers and ranchers that meet its ethical and environmental standards. With menus that include gluten-free, plant-based, dairy-free, pescatarian, low-carb, or any combination of the above, Urban Plates is committed to bringing variety and honest value to its guests. Follow Urban Plates on Instagram at @urbanplates, visit the brand online at www.urbanplates.com, or on Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urban-platesipsos-annual-new-year-resolution-study-shows-increase-in-resolutions-made-and-a-focus-on-health--wellness-in-response-to-covid-19-301188624.html

SOURCE Urban Plates