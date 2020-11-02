Urban Life Solutions, P. Munro Group And John Sweeping Announce Merger

Transaction creates one of Canada's largest National Outdoor Service Solution Providers

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Urban Life Solutions Inc. ("ULS") headquartered in Calgary, and P. Munro Group Inc and John Sweeping ("Munro/John Sweeping"), headquartered in Ottawa, are pleased to announce the combination of their businesses creating one of the largest outdoor maintenance companies in Canada. The combined entity has over 625 employees with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec, and Ontario from which they service over 80 Cities, Towns, and Counties across Canada. The Company provides snow & ice management, landscape maintenance, outdoor space enhancement & creation, garbage collection, tree planting, street sweeping, asphalt maintenance, and vehicle recovery services to municipalities, governments, and commercial clients through long-term, value added contracts.

Paul Munro and Kirby Shantz, the management team of Munro/John Sweeping, will continue with the company and oversee the operation of the combined business in Ottawa. Munro/John Sweeping will be the Eastern Head Office for ULS and serve as a base for the company's continued growth as a national service provider.

Signal Hill Equity Partners provided the equity financing to facilitate the transaction.

" Paul Munro, with the assistance of Kirby Shantz, have built a market leading outdoor maintenance company in Ottawa," said Steve Wheatcroft, CEO of ULS. "The combination of the businesses will allow us to offer a national solution to our clients and marks an important step in our plans to expand across Canada. Two great companies coming together will bring an increased knowledge base, exceptional service offerings, and a dynamic team of fantastic people to our growing list of top clients".

"We are excited to join ULS. Steve and his management team have built a company, much like P. Munro Group and John Sweeping, that is focused on its clients and people." stated Paul Munro .

About ULSSince 1989 ULS has been providing year-round services in landscape design, construction, maintenance, and snow & ice management to municipal and commercial clients in Alberta and Saskatchewan. ULS provides premier customer service through a committed effort to create, beautify and maintain safe landscapes, while building close relationships with their clients, team members and extended partners in the communities they serve.

About MunroJohn Sweeping has been providing professional road sweeping and water truck service since 1968, and for over 20 years the P. Munro Group has been providing a full range of outdoor maintenance solutions including snow removal, landscaping and construction. Based in Ottawa, P Munro Group and John Sweeping provide their commercial and government clients with cost effective and efficient solutions tailored to their needs.

Urban Life Solutions "Caring for our Outdoor World "

SOURCE Urban Life Solutions Inc.