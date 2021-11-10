Urban Life Solutions Announces Acquisition Of Forest Ridge Landscaping In The Greater Toronto Area

GREATER TORONTO AREA, ON, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Urban Life Solutions Inc. ("ULS"), a national outdoor maintenance company headquartered in Calgary with its Eastern Head office in Ottawa, is pleased to announce the combination and merger of Forest Ridge Landscaping Inc.("Forest Ridge Landscaping" or "Forest Ridge") into its Canadian based operations.

Founded over 22 years ago, Forest Ridge Landscaping is one of the most respected landscape entities operating in the Greater Toronto Area ("GTA"). With three separate operating hubs Forest Ridge Landscaping provides comprehensive coverage to the north of Toronto and connected areas. Forest Ridge provides year-round maintenance, snow & ice management, landscape enhancements, and several other specialized outdoor property services. "When we first met with the current management of Urban Life Solutions and Signal Hill Equity Partners it didn't take long for us to realize that we had the good fortune to connect with like-minded individuals who experienced the same challenges as us and were achieving remarkable success. We are a family-based business and we founded Forest Ridge Landscaping with the moniker dream, build, cherish, and that has now been reinvigorated! Coming together with ULS provides an opportunity to expand the vision of bringing quality services combined with wonderful team members that look to expand across Canada and into the United States," commented Gerry Visco the Owner and President of Forest Ridge Landscaping.

"It is extremely exciting to see our company continue to evolve into a National Outdoor Service Solution Provider. Bringing Forest Ridge onto our growing team gives us a great springboard into the GTA as we continue to expand our presence. As a Canadian company we are all proud to find a way to bring the best together under one brand, with one common goal," stated Steve Wheatcroft, CEO of ULS. "As we grow, it is key that we find quality partners like Gerry and the Forest Ridge team to continue to build our brand and service offering. We know that top quality companies with great teams behind them add value, not only to ULS, but to the great clients we work with daily. Bringing together the best will drive us to reach our goal of servicing our growing list of Municipal, Government, and National Management Clients while Building a United Team to Care for Our Outdoor World."

Urban Life Solutions currently provides snow and ice management, landscape maintenance, landscape enhancements, waste collection, street sweeping, and asphalt maintenance to over 110 cities, towns, and municipalities across Canada.

Signal Hill Equity Partners provided the financing to facilitate the transaction and continues to be a key partner in the growth of ULS as one of Canada's largest national outdoor maintenance providers.

Urban Life Solutions "Caring for our Outdoor World."

