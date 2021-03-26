Urban-gro, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2020 Financial Results And Host Conference Call

LAFAYETTE, Colo., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (UGRO) ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), a leading global horticulture company that engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The urban-gro management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the operational and financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

The call will be led by Bradley Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of urban-gro, who will be joined by Dick Akright, Chief Financial Officer of urban-gro. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 524-8416 (domestic) or (412) 902-1028 (international). The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the urban-gro website, urban-gro.com, and will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About urban-gro, Inc.urban-gro, Inc. (UGRO) is a leading engineering design and services company focused on the commercial horticulture market. We engineer and design commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") facilities and then integrate complex environmental equipment systems into these high-performance facilities. Operating in the global market, our custom-tailored approach to design, procurement, and equipment integration provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations.