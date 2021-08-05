Urban Edge Properties Declares A Quarterly Common Dividend Of $0.15 Per Share

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) - Get Report announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021 to common shareholders of record on September 15, 2021.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

