Urban Air Adventure Park To Build Family Entertainment Center In Gilbert, Arizona

DALLAS, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world will start construction this summer on a new park built from the ground up in Gilbert, Arizona. Known for providing endless hours of next-level family fun through trampolining, rock climbing, dodge-balling and more, the new park will be at East Williams Field Road and South Santana Village Parkway, in the SanTan Village Shopping Center.

Construction on the building has already started and the park is anticipated to open before the end of the year in the 50,000 square-foot space. This will be the brand's fourth location in the greater Phoenix area and will be corporately-owned, serving as a flagship West Coast location to help further the brand's expansion efforts in the wake of increased interest and demand for location-based family entertainment coming out of COVID-19.

This year, Urban Air ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

"Now more than ever, families are in search of more ways to engage their kids in an entertaining, learning and social environment," said Josh Wall, Urban Air's EVP and Chief Franchise Officer. "We're thrilled to continue expansion in the greater Phoenix area with this new corporately-owned park in this premiere East Valley retail location."

To date, more than 98 percent of Urban Air's existing parks have re-opened with COVID-safe precautions in place and just last week the company reported 98 percent same-store-sales over the same period last year. In the first week of March alone, Urban Air booked 5,200 birthday parties nationwide - an all-time company record, showing optimism for family entertainment moving forward.

Urban Air has become a market leader in Family Entertainment Center (FEC) innovation, pioneering the indoor adventure park concept, introducing the category's first membership program in April 2019, and offering an easy-to-execute industry leading QSR concept within the park - The Urban Air Café.

With more than 50,000 square feet of space, the state-of-the-art Urban Air in Gilbert will offer a full line-up of activities that every guest can enjoy. The two-story venue will feature wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses, tube playgrounds with multi-level climbing ropes and twisting tubes and more. Both thrill-seekers and their pint-sized counterparts will find an activity to conquer at Urban Air.

The new park will also be home to the Urban Air Adventure Hub™ featuring exclusive Urban Air attractions such as an intense ropes course and the one-of-a-kind Urban Air Sky Rider Indoor Coaster. Other options to challenge guests include Drop Zone—an enormous inflatable landing pad perched below a series of trampolines, the Runway Tumble Track that offers flexibility to those who flip, handspring and cartwheel down its track and Slam Dunk Zone, where guests attempt to emulate their favorite basketball all-star with a trampoline-induced slam dunk of their own. The Urban Warrior Course™ and Battle Beam round out the competitive options available for a day of physical tests and endurance.

About Urban AirUrban Air is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 150 locations open and 60 in development. Urban Air was founded in 2011 in search for a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.UrbanAirParks.com.

