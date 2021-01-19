Upwork To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results On February 23, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world's largest work marketplace that connects business with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume ("GSV"), today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com . An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and will be archived via webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations website at https://investors.upwork.com for approximately one year.

About Upwork Upwork is the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

