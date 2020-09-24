Uptake Launches New Add-In Within The Geotab Marketplace

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uptake announced its predictive maintenance solution will be available as an Add-In within the MyGeotab Marketplace. This new integration enables customers to view and use the Uptake application directly from their MyGeotab account without logging into a separate Uptake dashboard. Uptake has been a Marketplace Partner of Geotab's for the past year, and this new Add-In functionality continues to help simplify the workflow for Uptake and Geotab customers.

"Uptake is founded on the principle that software must be easy to use. Software must be deployable and valuable immediately, along with providing insights that are outrageously simple to digest and act upon," shared Braden Pastalaniec, VP of Sales, Transportation and Logistics at Uptake. "Our continued partnership and the Add-In integration with Geotab is in service of our customers maintaining a seamless and simple workflow while still getting all of the information and insights they need to be the best at their job."

The latest Geotab integration allows for customers to have all of the functionality of Uptake Radar — Uptake's advanced analytics product, which includes pre-built failure prediction and anomaly detection models that help optimize the daily workflow of fleet operators and reliability managers — right in their MyGeotab dashboard application. SSL (the technology for keeping internet connections secure and safeguarding any sensitive data that is being sent between two systems) enables Uptake to automatically credentialize existing users, and with one click, they can go straight to their Uptake application. While the Uptake application is now seamlessly integrated within MyGeotab, Uptake users will still have the functionality to receive equipment alerts and notifications by email.

Uptake has been a Marketplace Partner with Geotab since mid-2019, with the collaboration between companies dating back to early 2018 when Uptake developed its first predictive fleet data science models based on the enriched data coming from Geotab devices. Over the past two years, Uptake has developed more than 200 real-time data science models covering failure modes across seven major vehicle systems.

Uptake works with fleets ranging in size from 100 trucks to some of the largest fleets in North America, equipping customers with AI-enabled SaaS products to help move from diagnostic and preventive maintenance to predictive maintenance. Leveraging real-time data from sensors and fault codes, along with historical work order data, Uptake leverages the power of AI to help predict failures before they occur. The result: customers experience a reduction in unplanned downtime, the ability to optimize maintenance costs, improvement in efficiency for shop technicians, and higher fleet productivity and uptime.

This new Geotab integration comes available as Uptake recently launched its third SaaS product , called Uptake Scout. The company has also just expanded into its twentieth country, providing advanced analytics to the trucking, rail, and wind sectors in India .

ABOUT UPTAKEUptake is the intelligence system for industrial assets. Providing AI-driven asset management products, Uptake gives all departments—maintenance, reliability, operations, and financial teams—a single, shared view of every operational asset. Harnessing of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), Uptake products enable the prediction and prevention of asset failures and unplanned downtime. Uptake's Asset Strategy Library, 30+ patents, and component-driven data science models result in superior insights that mitigate risk, optimize maintenance strategy and asset performance, reduce costs, and enhance safety. Recognized for leadership in industrial IoT (IIoT) by the World Economic Forum, CNBC and Forbes, Uptake is headquartered in Chicago with presence in Canada, South America, Europe, India, and Australia. Follow us at www.uptake.com and on Twitter and LinkedIn .

ABOUT GEOTABGeotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

