Uptake Appoints Kayne Grau As President

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake , the intelligence system purpose-built for the cloud era of industrial asset management, announced today the appointment of Kayne Grau as President. As Uptake accelerates the growth of its global presence and customer base, Grau will focus on evolving Uptake's product suite to meet the increasing demands of industrial digital transformation initiatives, enhancing deployment and customer success capacity, and optimizing company operations. Brad Keywell, Uptake's Founder and CEO, will continue to drive growth through customer, partner, and alliance relationships, and advising industry leaders on successful navigation of digital transformation in the cloud era.

"Kayne joins Uptake with proven expertise in leveraging data and analytics to deliver immediate value through easy-to-deploy and easy-to-use applications, skills critical as Uptake expands its leadership in the fast-evolving industrial intelligence arena," said Keywell. "I welcome Kayne as a leader to guide us as we scale our operations to support global growth."

Prior to Uptake, Grau held various executive roles within KAR Global (KAR) - Get Report, after KAR's 2017 acquisition of DRIVIN , of which he was co-founder and CEO. He led the creation of KAR's data analytics program including the development of data products and services to strengthen KAR's physical, online and digital auction marketplaces. At DRIVIN his leadership was distinguished by award-winning products, built on proprietary algorithms, which deliver operational insights optimizing business-to-business transactions for automotive dealerships.

"Uptake is a special company at a unique stage of leverage," said Grau. "While there's a lot of retrofitted and legacy software aimed at industry, Uptake is the only purpose-built enterprise software that fully exploits data, analytics, curated content, and cloud dynamics to serve industry. Uptake is the leading system of industrial intelligence in the cloud era."

Grau continued, "Uptake's recent launch of Scout , its SaaS data science studio, reflects strengthened commitment to accelerate the digital transformation of industrial operations. From inception, Uptake's true north has been to serve global industry through ready-to-deploy AI applications that immediately deliver valuable results. I am committed to Uptake's mission to equip industrial leaders with advanced technology to optimize operations and extend asset life."

Regarding the societal impact of Uptake, Grau said, "I'm dedicated to Uptake's vision to impact and accelerate the world's progress towards sustainable businesses, worker safety, operational reliability, and optimal environmental protection."

ABOUT UPTAKE

Uptake is the intelligence system for industrial assets. Providing AI-driven asset management products, Uptake gives all departments—maintenance, reliability, operations, and financial teams—a single, shared view of every operational asset. Harnessing of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), Uptake products enable the prediction and prevention of asset failures and unplanned downtime. Uptake's Asset Strategy Library, 30+ patents, and component-driven data science models result in superior insights that mitigate risk, optimize maintenance strategy and asset performance, reduce costs, and enhance safety. Recognized for leadership in industrial IoT (IIoT) by the World Economic Forum, CNBC and Forbes, Uptake is headquartered in Chicago with presence in Canada, South America, Europe, India, and Australia. Follow us at www.uptake.com and on Twitter and LinkedIn .

