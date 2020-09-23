UPsafety Joins T2 Systems To Create Comprehensive Parking Solutions For The Municipal Market

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipalities, universities, operators, healthcare campuses, and transportation hubs can now leverage the combined technology solutions of T2 Systems ("T2") and United Public Safety ("UPsafety") to generate more revenue more efficiently.

"We are thrilled to have the UPsafety team join the T2 team. With their similar customer-focused cultures and complementary capabilities, T2 will be able to expand our ability to deliver proven solutions to mid-sized and smaller municipalities," said Adam Blake, CEO of T2 Systems. "UPsafety has developed a best-in-class solution that when integrated with T2 capabilities gives our customers access to the best end-to-end solution for permit and payment, LPR, enforcement, citations management, and collections solution in the industry."

With T2's commitment to invest in R&D projects for the company in FY 2021, the team at UPsafety will continue to expand under the leadership of Joan Young as a separate solution offering within the T2 portfolio. This means faster enhancement to products for current customers, and an expanded sales, service, and collection organization from T2 allowing the Company to continue to grow quickly in to new markets.

"Since the beginning, we have done one thing and one thing well: winning the trust of great clients and leaning on them as the best in the business to tell us what's next. With T2, this process of improving for all clients with every installation is just adding fuel to a rocket ship. We can't wait to see what we build next, and how we can positively impact both our Client base and T2's with an expanded solution offering. With the same great team in place, expanded funding to continue to innovate, and a foundation like T2's to stand on, we're ready for lift off," said Joan Young, President of UPsafety.

T2 continues to innovate and grow, both organically and through acquisition, by listening to the needs of customers and anticipating industry trends. The acquisition of UPsafety advances T2's position as an industry leader delivering touchless/contactless solutions, reliable hardware, and mobile payment options all supported by the most knowledgeable, responsive customer experience resources in the industry.

About United Public Safety www.upsafety.net Founded in 2012, UPsafety is a leading provider of SaaS enforcement, asset tracking and business process automation solutions to modern governments and operations. UPsafety is committed to the idea that government technology doesn't have to be outdated, software doesn't have to be complex to be smart, and that smart teams can do big things. UPsafety brings governments into the modern age by making cutting-edge technology accessible to even the smallest departments. As enforcement lifecycle specialists, UPsafety focuses on the latest technology, seamless implementations and a dedication to 24/7/365 in-house support.

About T2 Systems www.t2systems.com T2 is the largest provider of parking, transportation, and mobility solutions in North America. With over 25 years in business T2 now serves more than 1,700 customers and maintains the largest Customer Community with over 5,000 active members. T2's open technology and best practices are used to process over 2 billion US dollars annually, and the company's PARCS, Permits, Enforcement, Pay Stations, and Professional Services capabilities are renowned for innovation and reliability. T2 solutions help universities, municipalities, operators, healthcare campuses, transportation hubs generate revenue and operate efficiently with integrated solutions featuring touchless and contactless options. From curbside management to gateless, from mobile payments, to transportation demand management, T2 strives to make every trip a smooth journey by streamlining the parking, mobility, and transportation experience with technology solutions that help organizations manage resources, achieve goals, and empower consumers with choices.

Contact: Maggie Vercoe mvercoe@t2systems.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upsafety-joins-t2-systems-to-create-comprehensive-parking-solutions-for-the-municipal-market-301135776.html

SOURCE T2 Systems