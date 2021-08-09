UPsafety, A T2 Systems Company, Announces Updated Brand

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Public Safety (UPsafety), a leading provider of SaaS enforcement, asset tracking and business process automation solutions for modern governments and operations, today announced an updated brand identity that includes a new logo system and website.

After joining T2 Systems in late 2020, UPsafety was inspired to revitalize its brand to capture the great synergies between the two organizations and their mutual commitment to the same mission, vision, and values for their customers.

"UPsafety's new look marks a significant milestone in the Company's journey of empowering customers with effective and accessible technology solutions that help achieve organizational goals. We are proud that it represents an exciting future for us as a company, and for our customers, as we move forward together with T2 Systems," said Charlie Waterfall, Director Creative Services for UPsafety. "The UPsafety brand is closely aligned with the T2 Systems brand and will ultimately appear across all customer experience platforms."

UPsafety will now officially be called "UPsafety, a T2 Systems Company", with its focus remaining unchanged: to continue evolving and growing together as an organization to keep ahead of the ever-changing landscape of parking management and offer the best solutions to support operations.

"We are excited for the future." said Adam Blake, CEO of T2 Systems. "We know that by continuing to work together, we will be able to achieve our goals and empower our customers with choices."

About UPsafety www.upsafety.net Founded in 2012, UPsafety is a leading provider of SaaS enforcement, asset tracking and business process automation solutions to modern governments and operations. UPsafety is committed to the idea that government technology doesn't have to be outdated, software doesn't have to be complex to be smart, and that smart teams can do big things. UPsafety brings governments into the modern age by making cutting-edge technology accessible to even the smallest departments. As enforcement lifecycle specialists, UPsafety focuses on the latest technology, seamless implementations, and a dedication to 24/7/365 in-house support.

About T2 Systems www.t2systems.comT2 is the largest provider of parking and mobility solutions in North America. With over 27 years in business, T2 now serves more than 2,000 customers and maintains the largest Customer Community with over 5,000 active members. T2 helps universities, municipalities, operators, healthcare campuses, and transportation hubs generate revenue and operate efficiently with a comprehensive, integrated suite of solutions featuring touchless and contactless capabilities. From curbside management to gateless, from mobile payments to transportation demand management, T2 strives to make every trip a smooth journey by streamlining the parking, mobility, and transportation experience with technology solutions that help organizations manage resources, achieve goals, and empower consumers with choices.

