UPS Market To Grow By $ 4.83 Billion 2021-2025 | Featuring ABB Ltd., Ablerex Electronics Co. Ltd., And Eaton Corp. Plc Among Others | Technavio

The UPS market is expected to grow by USD 4.83 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the UPS market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The UPS market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three UPS Market Participants:

ABB Ltd.The company offers single-phase UPS with a power rating range of 1 kilovolt-ampere (kVA)-80 kVA and a voltage range of 110 volts-276 volts. The product offerings include Power Value 11LI Up and Pro, PowerValue 11 RT, PowerValue 11/31 T, PowerValue 11T G2, and PowerValue 11 T. In addition, the company also offers LP 11 Series, GT Series, VH Series, and LP 31 Series-Three Phase Input-Single Phase Output UPS

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.The company offers UPS with a power rating range of 1 kVA-1,200 kVA. These UPS have applications in data centers, sales networks, branch offices, and other small-scale applications. The product offerings include UPS5000-S Series (50 kVA to 800 kVA) UPS, UPS5000-E Series (25 kVA to 800 kVA) UPS, UPS5000-A Series (30 kVA to 800 kVA) UPS, UPS2000-G Series (1 kVA to 20 kVA) UPS, UPS2000-A Series (1 kVA to 10 kVA) UPS, and FusionPower Series (1,200 kVA) UPS.

Eaton Corp. PlcThe company offers single-phase, split-phase, and three-phase UPS with a power rating ranging from 1 kVA-1,200 kVA. The product offerings include products such as Eaton 3S UPS, Eaton 5PX UPS, Eaton 9130 UPS, Eaton 9170+ UPS, Eaton 9PX UPS, and Eaton FERRUPS UPS.

UPS Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

UPS market is segmented as below:

Application

Non-residential



Residential

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The UPS market is driven by the growth in data center infrastructure. In addition, the rise in demand from the telecom industry is expected to trigger the UPS market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

