UPS Announces Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable December 8, 2021 to shareowners of record on November 22, 2021.

Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS's core principles and a hallmark of the company's financial strength. UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since going public in 1999.

About UPS

UPS (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report is one of the world's largest companies, with 2020 revenue of $84.6 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, "Moving our world forward by delivering what matters," the company's more than 540,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes an unwavering stance in support of diversity, equality, and inclusion. More information can be found at www.ups.com , www.about.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com .

