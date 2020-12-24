Upright Announces Partnership With Luna To Provide Physical Therapy And Biofeedback Musculoskeletal Treatment To Patients

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upright Technologies, the leading brand in connected posture back-health management through behavioral change, and Luna, the leading on-demand physical therapy provider, are partnering to deliver revolutionary MSK...

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upright Technologies, the leading brand in connected posture back-health management through behavioral change, and Luna, the leading on-demand physical therapy provider, are partnering to deliver revolutionary MSK care to patients. This partnership makes Upright's products and services available to physical therapists who use Luna, delivering complete care to their patients.

Upright's device and app apply biofeedback and behavioral science to address the cause of MSK conditions, not just its symptoms. The combination of biofeedback and physical therapy has been clinically proven to assist patients and clinicians during rehabilitation 1 delivering long term outcomes, and it is now available to physical therapists who use Luna.

Luna head of physical therapy services, Palak Shah, explains, "Upright's biofeedback enables you to practice new ways to control your body. Combined with Luna's convenient and safe on-demand physical therapy, Luna and Upright are the winning combination for improving health conditions or physical performance."

"We're excited to work with Luna, our leading partner in on-demand physical therapy, to provide therapists access to our clinically-validated services and products," said Ori Fruhauf, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Upright. "The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to squash our professional lives into our home offices and the increased desk time, especially in a non-ergonomic set up accelerates physical strain, leading to musculoskeletal injury. Complete MSK care, based on biofeedback science and physical treatment is more important now than ever."

About UprightUpright Technologies is the leading global business in connected posture and back-health management co-founded in 2014 by Oded Cohen and Ori Fruhauf. The company uses biofeedback wearable technology and behavioral science to treat MSK pain symptoms by changing the biomechanical deformation of the body. Its clinically-validated technology received the 2016 Convergence MEDy award for excellence in medical entrepreneurship and won Best Medical App 2016 at MEDICA.

About LunaLuna, the leading on-demand physical therapy provider, was founded in 2018 to reimagine the physical therapy experience. Luna makes receiving and practicing outpatient physical therapy more convenient, modern, and impactful - through the use of technology. Now, patients have greater access to care, and therapists have the autonomy and flexibility they need to manage their careers and thrive in their own practice.

1 - Biofeedback in rehabilitation. J Neuroeng Rehabil. 2013. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23777436/

