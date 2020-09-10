Upland Software To Participate In Jefferies Software Virtual Conference

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, has announced that Jack McDonald, Chairman and CEO, and Mike Hill, CFO, will present at the Jefferies Software Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 15,...

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, has announced that Jack McDonald, Chairman and CEO, and Mike Hill, CFO, will present at the Jefferies Software Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

They will present via webcast at 3:00 PM CT and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference that day. To register for the webcast, please visit http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff135/upld/.

For more information on Upland Software, please visit investor.uplandsoftware.com.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation. The Upland Cloud enables thousands of organizations to engage with customers on key digital channels, optimize sales team performance, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. The Upland Cloud is backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

