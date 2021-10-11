UPIX Networks Extends Brazil Last Mile Fiber To NJFX Campus

One of the Largest Last Mile Network Providers in LATAM Brings High-performance Connectivity Services to Financials, Enterprises and Content Providers Across the Northeast

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NJFX , the only Carrier Neutral Cable Landing Station (CLS) colocation campus in the U.S offering Tier 3 capabilities, announces UPIX Networks , a facility based provider of last mile fiber in Brazil with a platform for global connectivity network services, has extended its optical fiber network into NJFX. This brings additional high performance connectivity options for carriers and enterprises with mission-critical applications such as financial services, healthcare and OTTs.

With dual headquarters in Brazil and the United States for increased agility, UPIX has significant network resources in LATAM, including last mile capabilities throughout Brazil. This offers a distinct competitive advantage and enables expanded reach for NJFX customers. The company also offers onramps to strategic cloud partners including AWS, Oracle Cloud, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Alibaba Cloud.

"When you enter a new market, it's very important to have the right partners, and we have found a strong, collaborative partner in NJFX," comments Daniel Oda, COO/CCO of UPIX Networks. "All the major carriers of the world are at NJFX, and so it not only serves as a strategic point of presence that strengthens our network density, but also offers our customers multiple, diverse capacity options into the New York metro area."

UPIX offers low latency connectivity, colocation, cloud services, managed services, and field support. Its resilient global network is marked by:

25,000+ miles of optical fiber

Points of presence in 10+ countries

400+ connected cities

200 connected telecom partners

Capacity from 10Mb to 100Gb per circuit

DWDM and Metro Ethernet network

"UPIX shares our passion for innovation, and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome them into our telecommunications, cloud and subsea ecosystem," comments Felix Seda , General Manager for NJFX. "Our customers will now have access to UPIX's end-to-end network services including point-to-point connectivity and last mile fiber throughout Brazil via the Seabras-1, Monet and AMX-1 subsea cables."

UPIX has key network hubs in major cities including Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, Santiago, Miami, New York, Ashburn, Los Angeles, San Jose and Amsterdam.

NJFX hosts 80% of the major U.S. carriers across two campus Meet-Me-Rooms within its 64,800 sq. ft. facility and continues its legacy of building a unique and diverse critical infrastructure ecosystem with even more network growth ahead. Follow NJFX's latest developments and growth on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/njfx/ . For more information, visit www.njfx.net .

About NJFX NJFX owns and operates a 64,800 square foot purpose-built Tier 3 Cable Landing Station (CLS) Colocation facility and campus in Wall, NJ. The unique facility operationally supports high and low-density colocation solutions with 24/7 support. It is the only carrier-neutral CLS colocation campus in the U.S supported by several route-independent carriers that offer direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems interconnecting North America, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. The facility offers direct access to the Havfrue/AEC2, Seabras, TGN1 & TGN2 subsea cable systems.

About UPIX UPIX is a neutral network carrier startup and global provider of connectivity services. To better serve its customers around the world, it has service in Portuguese, English and Spanish, 24/7/365.

Interconnected to more than 15 countries, offering a portfolio of services that includes: IP Transit, Lan to Lan, Last Mile, Remote Peering (IXP's), Wave (DWDM), Co-location, Smart Hands and special projects. To learn more about UPIX, visit: https://www.upixnetworks.com/

