UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data On VIP152, Its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, In Patients With Double-Hit Lymphoma At ASCO 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC) a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced the presentation of safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1 study of VIP152, the Company's PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor, in patients with double-hit lymphoma at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.

"The data generated in double-hit lymphoma are compelling, providing early evidence that on-target activity of VIP152 has the potential to provide durable responses in patients who have no standard of care therapy and poor prognoses," said Ahmed Hamdy M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vincerx. "The achievement of durable metabolic complete responses with once weekly monotherapy lasting beyond two and three years is remarkable. These efficacy signals were also obtained with a favorable safety profile, with no patients stopping treatment due to adverse events, and the patients with metabolic complete responses stopping treatment only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Phase 1 results, which also include durable disease control in solid tumors, provide a strong foundation of data, which support targeting MYC and MCL1-driven malignancies with our potent and selective PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor. We look forward to further investigating the potential of VIP152 in challenging patient populations with our ongoing Phase 1b expansion study, which is currently enrolling patients with relapsed/refractory aggressive lymphoma and advanced solid tumors, and our soon to be launched Phase 1b dose-escalation in CLL relapsed/refractory to venetoclax and BTK inhibitors."

Key Presentation Highlights:

Poster presentation, titled, " Safety and efficacy of VIP152, a PTEFb / CDK9 inhibitor, in patients with double-hit lymphoma", include:

CDK9 mediates the transcription of oncogenes such as MYC and MCL-1, which play a critical role in a variety of cancers.

VIP152, a potent and selective inhibitor of CDK9, has completed dose escalation in patients with advanced malignancies (NCT02635672). Significant monotherapy clinical activity was observed with a favorable safety profile: Seven patients with solid tumors had disease control during the dose escalation portion of the study, including a patient with pancreatic cancer (~14 cycles; dose 30 mg once weekly) and a patient with salivary gland cancer (~24 cycles; dose 22.5 mg once weekly). One patient with double-hit DLBCL (DHL), who was treated with VIP152 30 mg once weekly, achieved metabolic complete remission. DHL is defined as a dual arrangement or overexpression of the MYC gene and either the B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL2) or BCL6 genes. No patients discontinued due to adverse events.

An expansion cohort of 6 additional patients with DHL were dosed with VIP152 30 mg once weekly: All patients with DHL (median [range] age 70 [58-84] years) had received front-line R-CHOP or R-EPOCH, with two patients having had prior stem cell transplant, and additional therapies include R-DHAP, R-GemOx, R-ICE and durvalumab. Four patients had 2 prior lines of therapy and 3 patients had ≥3 prior lines of therapy. Three patients had been refractory to their last treatment. Six patients had advanced disease (Ann Arbor Stage III or IV) at study entry. VIP152 had a favorable safety profile, with most common adverse events (AEs) being Grade 1 and Grade 2 severity. Two patients had a serious AE (Grade 3 syncope and Grade 3 tumor pain). No patients withdrew from treatment due to any AEs. Pharmacodynamic biomarker analysis showed significant reduction, lasting at least 4 hours, of MYC, PCNA and MCL-1 mRNA in all patients. Anti-tumor activity consisted of 2 metabolic complete responses (CRs) in 7 patients (29%), based on investigator-assessed FDG-PET scans. Both metabolic CRs were durable, with patients remaining on treatment for 3.7 and 2.3 years until study withdrawal due to the COVID pandemic. Both patients had metabolic CRs at the time of study exit. The results from this expansion cohort of 7 patients with DHL, a cancer known to have MYC translocations, suggests that reduction of MYC expression for at least 4 hours can provide durable complete remissions lasting several years. The favorable safety profile of VIP152 allowed for long-term dosing in elderly patients with advanced disease.

A Phase 1b expansion study in MYC-driven advanced cancers is ongoing, evaluating up to 30 patients with relapsed/refractory aggressive lymphoma, and up to 40 patients with advanced solid tumors.

About Vincerx Pharma, Inc.Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Vincerx) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on leveraging its extensive development and oncology expertise to advance new therapies intended to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. Vincerx has assembled a management team of biopharmaceutical experts with extensive experience in building and operating organizations that develop and deliver innovative medicines to patients. Vincerx's current pipeline is derived from an exclusive license agreement with Bayer and includes a clinical-stage and follow-on small molecule drug program and a preclinical stage bioconjugation platform, which includes next-generation antibody-drug conjugates and innovative small molecule drug conjugates. For more information, please visit www.vincerx.com .

