Update: Securus Technologies Provides Nearly 50 Million Free Connections For Incarcerated Individuals During COVID-19

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies today released its weekly update detailing the total number of free calls, video connections, JPay Stamps, and news subscriptions it has provided since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The offerings are part of an emergency program Securus deployed with its correctional partners on March 13, when the pandemic was declared a national emergency. It was developed to support re-entry efforts and help incarcerated individuals stay connected with loved ones during this challenging time.

To date, those free offerings total:

28.5 million free call credits for incarcerated individuals and their families, resulting in 221.0 million free minutes of phone connections;

5.4 million free video connections to friends and families of incarcerated individuals;

14.8 million free JPay Stamps for electronic messaging;

162,102 free monthly subscriptions to Newsstand;

Total accommodations for 404 agencies and 748 sites across the United States .

In addition to this ongoing assistance, Securus is offering compassion credits designed to accommodate incarcerated individuals who fall ill with COVID-19. Those credits, which are uploaded onto prepaid cards and distributed by correctional facilities, allow additional free access to Securus phone calls and video connections throughout an individual's medical care. The company is also making free calls available to public defenders at many locations.

For those facilities enabled with Securus tablet technology, the company has introduced select free movie and game titles during the COVID-19 pandemic, which have been downloaded almost 2 million times. This expanded assistance is in addition to the no-cost resources, including educational offerings, free eBooks, podcasts and other self-help tools that are always available free of charge.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has not only highlighted the importance of keeping incarcerated individuals connected with their loved ones, but the integral role technology can play in facilitating this communication," said Dave Abel, president and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, parent company of Securus Technologies. "That's why Aventiv is proud to offer nearly 50 million free connections to help families and friends maintain communications at a time when it matters most. We will continue to offer free and reduced rates on our services to support communities during these challenging times."

Aventiv is proud of the role our services have played in keeping incarcerated individuals connected with their loved ones throughout the pandemic. We will continue to find ways to make our products even more affordable and accessible to support communities during these difficult times."

The program is an element of an ongoing transformation effort by Securus Technologies to improve access to its services and provide greater support for those impacted by incarceration. The company continues to work with its partners to garner feedback about the situation on the ground. All support from Securus will be in accordance with the latest public health guidelines to ensure that the support is tailored and responsive to the unique needs of the incarcerated community.

