Update of the risk factors and other information available in the supplement related to the EMTN base prospectus

In the context of its €20.0 Bn Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an update of the previously published risk factors of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V., and specifies hypotheses pertaining to the Group's 2020 Adjusted Recurring Earnings per Share guidance and its 2021 Net Rental Income outlook in a supplement to the EMTN base prospectus dated August 5, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, the Group may be exposed to a heightened risk, which is likely to have a material adverse effect on its operations, financial position and/or results, financial forecast/guidance and share price. The Group risk inventory presented has been updated taking into account the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic impacts on the Group.

This supplement is available on the website of the French Financial Markets Authority as well as on the www.urw.com website (under investors/financing activity/bond issues).

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Samuel WarwoodMaarten Otte +33 1 76 77 58 02 Maarten.Otte@urw.com

Media RelationsCéline van Steenbrugghe+33 6 71 89 73 08 celine.vansteenbrugghe@urw.com

