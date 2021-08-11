UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches Its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin For Its CSi-EDP Utility Project Valuation Tracking, Https://cannabissciencecoin.com

All CSi-EDP Project Assignments Based on Project Valuations and $CSI Crypto Valuations

Amsterdam, Netherlands, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cannabis Science Inc., formerly known as (CBIS) per its previous trading history on the OTC Markets Exchange, is very pleased to announce it has just successfully launched its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin, Utility for CSi-EDP project asset valuation, revenue tracking, and dividend disbursements. As well, the CSi-EDP will use the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for several of its transaction-based products and services. Each Cannabis Science CSi-EDP product and or service assigned will become a part of the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin investment banking and economic development ecosystem, thus multiplying the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin value and International reach!

Over the past year Cannabis Science has been morphing into an important Cannabinoid Research Hub, combining organizations, assets, and research to be a much larger Conglomerate organization! Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. (OTC:ENDO) is in the process of acquiring Cannabis Science Inc. This transaction is currently in closing and going through regulatory filings and approvals. The acquisition terms are set; any increased CSi-EDP asset valuations go to the benefit of the acquiring group shareholders and advanced progress of each CSi-EDP project selected. Nothing is required of any of the Cannabis Science shareholders to verify or receive Loyalty Gifts, everyone is included, and accounted for by the Transfer Agent and the SEC. Once the transaction is regulatory approved, completed, and closed, all the Cannabis Science shareholders will be notified for their next steps.

Back to the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin Launch!

Starting Now! The $CSI Cannabis Science Coin is your Blockbuster Cannabinoid Crypto Currency Opportunity! As previously announced Cannabis Science had made deals to launch its Crypto Platforms and examined several different scenarios to introduce our massive CSi-EDP Cannabinoid Crypto Currency opportunity to our shareholders and the rest of the World. In the End, we Launched it ourselves and offered this massive opportunity to the World!

Launched right on Time!

https://cannabissciencecoin.com/ UPDATED CONTRACT CHARTS: $CSI Cannabis Science Coin, Live Chart!

https://charts.bogged.finance/0x6409148793fCC6b31a3d2Bc4C31892DC69Ba9103

This $CSI Cannabis Science Coin Launch is important for Cannabis Science and we the people; this gives everyone access to the CSi-EDP, you already know the Cannabis Science list.

We will bank/assign one Cannabis Science CSI-EDP project at a time through our $CSI Cannabis Science Coin just like Currency, just like an Investment Bank! We will finance and grow each CSI-EDP project, one by one, based on the asset valuations, target growth goals, and accomplishments.

We anticipate exponential growth because all the Cannabis Science Inc., CSi-EDP projects we are choosing from are our own! You already know the list we are choosing from!

www.cannabisscience.com

Your Blockbuster Cannabinoid Crypto Currency Opportunity!

$CSI Cannabis Science Coin

We will announce each project one by one as we assign it to the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin, in turn the growing in value for each CSI-EDP project added, based on crypto recorded valuations of each project and current $CSI Cannabis Science Coin values at any time.

Each CSi-EDP project assigned is expected to send approximate 25% cash dividend payments from the project positive revenues. This of course, is based on the investment level to bring the project to positive cash flow, and in turn, effect the successful 25% dividend payments to the $CSI Utility coin holders. Potential $CSI Cannabis Science Coin Dividend payments!

Cannabis Science believes we have at least (5) potential CSI-EDP FDA Critical Ailment Drug Development Target indications; these are considered "potential BLOCKBUSTER Drugs" targeting several Critical Ailments. Potential FDA Drug Development of Target indications is our focus here. This will affect all types of positive change! $CSI Cannabis Science Coin

Our Harvard Award-winning CSi-EDP cannabinoid drug development "research success" is clearly evidenced by our ground-breaking Harvard Award winning research and the peer reviewed Success in Frontiers on Oncology. This has already affected all types of change and much more coming! $CSI Cannabis Science Coin

Then you add the CSi-EDP CBN Patent for Neurological Conditions, to the extensive Successful cannabinoid drug development Product Pipeline targeting the FDA, State by State, and Industrial Hemp, brings you to the conclusion that based on its Award-winning clinical and pre-clinical research, product development track record, this Company will get the Job Done.

"Many of our successful clinical and pre-clinical critical ailment targets using cannabinoid drug development research for our proposed drug targets are second to none. This is what it is all about, just get one BLOCKBUSTER Critical Ailment Drug on the market NOW so you can affect/make your positive change to the World we all live in," said Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, Founder.

We expect to announce the first project selected for its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin shortly, just a few more updates and growth. That potential $CSI Cannabis Science Coin list is growing, and we need to go one by one for proper valuations of all our potential $CSI Cannabis Science Coin list of assets!! Of course, we know priorities and targets already!

Your $CSI Cannabis Science Coin investments will directly impact your CSi-EDP footprint and will directly benefit a wide variety of communities worldwide, financially. Direct impacts include more jobs from educating, creating jobs through CSi-EDP Entrepreneurs Programs, to growing and cultivating medical cannabis and industrial hemp. Creating new industry and new products, to the manufacturing and distribution of cannabinoid-based medicines to patients covering the complete medical spectrum, from the FDA targeting critical ailments, to palliative care Cosmo/Nutraceuticals, State by State, and Industrial Hemp products and research.

$CSI Cannabis Science Coin, Tactical Plan

CSi-EDP corporate vision is to create a patient-oriented, vertically integrated, entrepreneurial growth organization that controls the development of its medicines through its CSi-EDP for community access and advantages from mass multiple industry job creation to farm-to-bedside medicines in three market segments: Federal (FDA-approved drugs), State-by-State, and Industrial Hemp. $CSI Cannabis Science Coin

In an Aggressive Entrepreneurial expansion each Approved CSi-Partner Country, State, City, or Community will receive a full CSi-EDP tactical plan for their Partner plan over the next 2-3 years depending on the budget and emergency circumstances. The CSi-EDP will include the development of partnerships with State and Local government agencies, as appropriate, and various local industry to create jobs and expand business:

· Establish research, development, and testing operations

· Establish cannabis and hemp cultivation operations

· Establish extraction, manufacturing, production, and distribution operations

· With a University partner, establish research, education, and training activities

· Open CSi pharmacies and Medical Centers

· Support the development of complementary businesses, including security, technology, media, retail, etc.

· Collaborate with local-based organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce and its member companies.

$CSI Cannabis Science Coin, Financial Goals and Objectives

ADVANCING OUR SUCCESS, ADVANCES YOUR SUCCESS

(1) CSi-EDP presentation from the 2019 Global Health Catalyst (GHC) Summit at Harvard Medical School;

(2) CSi-EDP presentation from the 2018 European GHC Summit at Heidelberg University in Germany;

(3) Invitation Mr. Raymond C. Dabney recipient 2018 GHC Industry Leader Award at Harvard Medical School;

(4) Multi-Million Dollar CSi-EDP collaboration, industrial hemp research projects with FSO NAC.

(5) CBN Patent, and the potential BLOCKBUSTER Product Pipeline.

· CSi-EDP Corporate Overview, Team History

· CSi-EDP American States University Partnership Outlined (ALL PREVIOUS DD WORK TO ADVANCE)

· CSi-EDP African CFA Drug and Economic Development (ALL PREVIOUS DD WORK TO ADVANCE)

· CSi-EDP Industrial iHemp Trading current and planned initiatives

· Cannabis Science Product Development Pipeline 3x (ALL PREVIOUS DD WORK TO ADVANCE)

· CSi-EDP Medical Consortium. Medical Centers, Pharmacies (ALL PREVIOUS DD WORK TO ADVANCE)

· CSi-EDP K-12, University, and Entrepreneurial job creation level education.

· The Hempery Product Development Pipeline (ALL PREVIOUS DD WORK TO ADVANCE)

· The HempTasty Product Development Pipeline (ALL PREVIOUS DD WORK TO ADVANCE)

· CSi-EDP and the Hemp Industrial Revolution.

Forward-Looking Statements

WE AIM CRYPTOTIZATION WITH ALL OUR PARTNERS. - THANKS TO PRO - LEGALIZATION ASSOCIATIONS AND MANAGERS WHO SUPPORT US! Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as 'anticipate,' 'seek,' intend,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'project,' or similar phrases may be deemed 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. No regulatory authority has examined or approved any of the information set out in this website or any other paper. No such action has been or will be taken under the laws, regulatory requirements or rules of any jurisdiction. The publication, distribution, or dissemination of this or this website or any other paper does not imply that the applicable laws, regulatory requirements, or rules have been complied with. The Cannabis Science platform is under development and is subject to further changes, updates, and adjustments prior to its launch. Such changes may result in unexpected and unforeseen effects on its projected appeal to users, possibly due to the failure to meet users preconceived expectations based on this or any other website or any other paper, and hence, impact its success.

Contact:

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney

President, CEO, and Co-Founder

19800 MacArthur Boulevard, Suite 300

Irvine, California 92612

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

t. +1.778.288.1389

www.cannabisscience.com

https://cannabissciencecoin.com/

$CSI Cannabis Science Coin

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Robert Kane

Director, CFO

19800 MacArthur Boulevard, Suite 300

Irvine, California 92612

robert.kane@omnicanna.com

t. +1.910.515.2917

www.cannabisscience.com

https://cannabissciencecoin.com/

$CSI Cannabis Science Coin