UPDATE -- Array Technologies Announces A 1GW Purchase Agreement With RP Construction Services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) ("Array") today announced it has entered into an agreement to supply 1GW of DuraTrack ® HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers to RP Construction Services, Inc. ("RPCS"). RPCS provides design-build services for small and medium-sized ground-mounted solar energy projects across the U.S. and is the leading contractor for solar energy projects under 25 MWs.

"The endorsement of the segment-leading contractor for distributed energy projects underscores both the strength of our product offering and the value our trackers can create for projects of all sizes. The small-utility, municipal, medium-sized commercial and community solar markets are growing rapidly, and collaborating with RPCS to address this segment of the market should further accelerate our growth in the U.S. I am also pleased that this order follows on the Lightsource bp purchase agreement announced earlier this month, making it the second order over 1 GW that we have received in the past 30 days," said Jim Fusaro, Chief Executive Officer of Array.

"We are incredibly excited about expanding our relationship with Array. They have the best system in the marketplace in terms of ease of installation, reliability, and durability. We have more than tripled the size of our company with their products over the past three years, and we look forward to continuing that growth with this agreement," said Eb Russell, Chief Executive Officer of RPCS.

About Array Technologies, Inc.Array Technologies is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounting systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia. Contact us at arraytechinc.com or view our LinkedIn page.

About RPCSRPCS provides turnkey design and installation services for ground-mounted solar energy projects in the U.S. with a focus on the distributed generation market. The Company has completed more than 700 projects, representing 2 GW of generation capacity, since 2015. RPCS combines a team-oriented culture that values all employees with innovative, tech-enabled work practices to deliver projects of all sizes on-spec and on-time. RPCS has approximately 250 employees and maintains offices in California, Mississippi and Texas. Connect with RPCS on LinkedIn or view our website at www.rpcs.com.

