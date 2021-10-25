UPDATE -- America's Biggest Wholesale Food Distributor Sysco Corporation Lists Plant Veda's Products

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the "Company" or "Plant Veda"), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that retailers and restaurants will be able to access Plant Veda's lassi and creamer product lines through the Sysco Corporation Network.

Sysco, an acronym for Systems and Services Company, is the world's largest broadline food distributor with more than 650,000 clients in a wide array of fields.

"Having one of the world's largest food service distributors represent our products stands as an attestment of our products and their quality," stated Mayur Sajnani, Chief Revenue Officer of Plant Veda. "Being able to leverage Sysco's large and well-established supply chain is expected to significantly streamline both the speed and logistics of delivering our products to the thousands of retailers and restaurants Sysco represents, I couldn't be more pleased."

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity's shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity's overall health due to plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

Learn more at www.PlantVeda.com .

About Sysco

Sysco, a Fortune 500 company, is the world's largest food distributor with over 650,000 clients serviced through 343 distribution facilities worldwide across 90 countries. For fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021, Sysco generated sales of more than $51 billion. Sysco is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices in all major Canadian cities, through its subsidiary Sysco Canada.

