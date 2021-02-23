Update All World Resources Corp. Special Meeting Of Shareholders

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ALL WORLD RESOURCES CORP. ("AWRS") CUSIP #01670P 10 1 on February 11 th, 2021, issued a management circular for a shareholder meeting to be held on February 25 th, 2021 at 10:00AM.

There were several errors and omissions as a result, the deadline for proxies has been extended to February 25 th, 2021 at 9:00am.

The details for Google meeting are as follows: meet.google.com/ury-opeb-kcg

Though the circular is a Director's circular of AWRS, not a management circular as AWRS has no management apart from its board of directors at this time, the meeting will proceed as scheduled.

Mr. Vincent Ramoutar ceased to be a director of SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SNRG") on November 26, 2020.

ALL WORLD regrets and/or retracts any errors or omissions.

About ALL WORLD RESOURCES CORP.

All World Resources Corporation provides a powerful e-convergence platform and development services for diverse technology solutions.

Information presented in this newsletter contain certain " forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian and United States of America securities laws which are based on the Companies' respective current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs as at the date of such statements or information including among other things, assumptions with respect to exploration, production, future capital expenditures and cash flow. All information, other than statements of historical facts, included or incorporated by reference in this newsletter that address activities, events or developments that a Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of its businesses, operations, plans and other such matters are forward-looking statements. When used in this newsletter the words " estimate", " plan", " anticipate", " expect", " intend", " believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

