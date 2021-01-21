Upcoming Guardian Nigeria Webinar Will Discuss Opportunities Under St Kitts And Nevis' Citizenship By Investment Programme

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 29 th, The Guardian Nigeria will host a webinar in partnership with CS Global Partners on how St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme can offer wealthy Nigerians a safe and secure...

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 29 th, The Guardian Nigeria will host a webinar in partnership with CS Global Partners on how St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme can offer wealthy Nigerians a safe and secure route to a second citizenship. Prime Minister Timothy Harris will be joined by Les Khan, CEO of the CBI Unit and Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners to discuss how the Programme can help investors build a family legacy while broadening business and education opportunities.

The webinar, titled "Nigerian Citizens: Build a Platinum Legacy and Broaden Your Horizons by Investing in St Kitts and Nevis", will also look at the many benefits of second citizenship, the various investment channels and how they provide business incentives for Nigerians. For nearly four decades, St Kitts and Nevis has been operating the world's longest-standing CBI Programme, facilitating a means for investors and their families to obtain citizenship once investing in the Sustainable Growth Fund. Hailed as the fastest and most straightforward route to second citizenship, the SGF helps fund significant national development projects on the islands from healthcare to education.

Once passing the necessary due diligence checks and gaining receipt of citizenship, investors unlock a wealth of opportunities. Most notably, increased travel freedom to nearly 160 countries and territories across the globe. "We are the number one country in terms of passport value within the Caribbean; we are number 27 in the world," Les Khan said during a visit to Nigeria last year. "For a small country to be ranked so high in the value of our passport, it gives our citizens the mobility that they need for business."

With Nigeria facing one of the worst recessions in recent years, investors are increasingly seeking second citizenship as a means to protect their wealth and safeguard their family's future from market volatility. Furthermore, St Kitts and Nevis is one of the few CBI Programmes that prioritises family unity. Recently, it announced that siblings could now also be included in citizenship applications.

To register for the webinar, click here.

