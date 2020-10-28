UP Entertainment, In Partnership With PixL Dos, Has Launched The Spanish-language Movie Channel Cine Romántico On Samsung TV Plus And XUMO

Cine Romántico is the first U.S. Spanish-language free ad-supported streaming movie channel dedicated entirely to romance movies

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UP Entertainment has launched Cine Romántico in partnership with PixL Dos. Targeted to Spanish speaking television viewers and dual language households, Cine Romántico features the best of Hollywood TV romance movies exclusively in Spanish. The free ad-supported television (FAST) channel is now available on Samsung TV Plus and XUMO with plans to expand to other platforms in the future. Samsung TV Plus is available on select Samsung Smart TVs and eligible Galaxy mobile devices and delivers instant access to 145 free channels without a subscription.

"UP Entertainment is thrilled to partner with PixL Dos to launch Cine Romántico on Samsung TV Plus and XUMO," said Charley Humbard, CEO and founder, UP Entertainment. "We look forward to introducing a new audience to this streaming channel featuring entertaining high-quality romance movies that Spanish language households are sure to love."

With a vast array of star-driven movies featuring contemporary storylines, some of titles on the service include Brimming With Love, Love Throws a Curve, Hopeless Romantic, Groomzilla, Instant Nanny and The Wedding Do-Over. New titles will be added on an ongoing basis.

About UP EntertainmentUP Entertainment, home to UPtv, UP Faith & Family and AspireTV, is the destination for positive and authentic storytelling that is relevant to each network's audience. UPtv, the trusted network for uplifting entertainment, offers exclusive premiere movies, uplifting theatricals and beloved series. UP Faith & Family, America's favorite streaming service for families, gives instant access to the best in family and faith-friendly entertainment, and AspireTV is the leading network for Black and urban lifestyle programming.

About PixL DosPixL Dos, owner of Cine Romántico, is a subsidiary of PixL Entertainment.

