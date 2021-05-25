UP Energy Changes Name To PureWest Energy

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UP Energy, LLC announced today that it has changed its name to PureWest Energy, LLC ("PureWest" or the "Company") effective immediately.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UP Energy, LLC announced today that it has changed its name to PureWest Energy, LLC ("PureWest" or the "Company") effective immediately. The new name, logo and slogan reflect the Company's vision to be the most responsible and profitable natural gas company in North America. In conjunction with the name change, the Company launched a new corporate website at www.purewest.com.

Mr. Christopher Valdez, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to announce the change to PureWest, bringing alignment between the Company's name and the mission that our Board, leadership team and employees have for the Company to advance modern life by providing reliable, essential energy produced in a safe, environmentally-responsible manner. This rebranding marks another key milestone for PureWest that follows our two successful acquisitions that consolidated operations on the Pinedale Anticline. We are currently producing over 600 MMcfe per day (net), making PureWest the largest producer of natural gas in Wyoming with premium market access via the greater Opal Hub."

As part of its commitment to environment, social, and governance ("ESG") leadership, PureWest has partnered with Project Canary and will certify the Company's production as TrustWell™ certified responsibly sourced natural gas. The Company has initiated the first of several phases of certification and will also be deploying real-time, continuous methane emissions monitoring on associated production locations.

Mr. Ty Harrison, the Company's President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Not only is our focus on providing the market with certified responsibly sourced gas consistent with our shared values, it also aligns with our commitment to all of our stakeholders. We are excited to be part of the developing market for certified gas, which we expect will ultimately position PureWest as the supplier of choice."

About PureWest

PureWest Energy, LLC is a private energy company focused on developing its long-life natural gas reserves in the Pinedale and Jonah Fields of Wyoming's Green River Basin. PureWest controls more than 126,000 gross (115,000 net) acres in and around the prolific Pinedale and Jonah Fields.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.purewest.com .

