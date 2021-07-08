Up And Coming Country Superstar Presley Tennant, Veteran Jazz Saxophonist Kenney Polson, Latin Music Pioneer Carlos Carr Are Featured This Month In MusicMonthly.com

LINDEN, N.J., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MusicMonthly.com reviewed and interviewed several standout artists this month on their current new music release, upcoming projects and successful longevity in the music business.

PRESLEY TENNANT - Half That Strong

It is so uplifting to know that there is a song that honors and celebrates a Dad who was not only present, but was fully engaged in his daughter's life…and still is to this day. This song is "Half That Strong" by up-and-coming country superstar Presley Tennant.

Nineteen-year-old singer/songwriter Presley Tennant's close and personal tribute to her Dad is her own way of recognizing the support of her father throughout her life…then and now. "Half That Strong" captures Presley's admiration and appreciation for her Dad's work and stability and life that he has always provided for her. It's a beautifully written and wonderfully performed song that touches our deeply-felt feelings and sentiment. FULL REVIEW/MUSIC LINK

KENNEY POLSON - Colors of Brazil

Born in Kansas City and now based in the Pacific Northwest, veteran jazz saxophonist Kenney Polson is a true musical citizen of the world, having visited and/or performed in over 50 countries (including tours of Japan, Korea, Hawaii, France, Colombia, Brazil and the Caribbean) and developing a cosmopolitan style that fuses urban contemporary jazz, Latin, classical, New Age, R&B, funk, gospel and traditional jazz.

The wild, bustling Carnival joy emanating from his horn and sizzling array of exotic grooves and international instruments on his latest album Colors of Brazil pay homage to the five formative (and he says, happiest!) years he spent living in the Ipanema neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro. During this time of his life, he performed and recorded with some of the city's most renowned musicians. FULL REVIEW/MUSIC LINK

CARLOS CARR - Feature Interview

The first time they sang on a radio station, the Carr Twins were only 3 years old. Music pioneers in Chile with over 20 number 1 hits, Carlos and Juan Carrasco began a sweeping recording career that would span for decades. Their current release "Hablemos" showcases Carlo's incredible songwriting abilities and the brothers' unequaled blend of harmony.

Q: You then made the move to the US and lived and performed in Las Vegas. Why the move to Vegas?

Carlos: We were living in Argentina and we hosted our own TV show. We used to bring the biggest stars of the time to our show: Neil Sedaka, Trini Lopez, Van Johnson, Nancy Wilson, George Maharis... from the States and other people from Europe and Latin America. Everybody used to tell us to come to America and since we had done almost everything in Latin America, we decided to follow the advice. We recorded first for Odeon /EMI, in Argentina a couple of originals in English to show here in the States. We got picked up by Buddah Records the first week we were in the US. FULL INTERVIEW/MUSIC LINK

KEVIN STEVENSON - Talk To Me

One of the most interesting aspects of checking out new artists making waves on the contemporary jazz scene is realizing that in many cases, they've been with us all along. So as we allow ourselves to be seduced by and groove along to Kevin Stevenson'sinfectious new single "Talk to Me," we can read up on the veteran drummer, composer and producer's eclectic resume that includes vibing with the likes of Cecil Bridgewater, South African musician tony Cedras, Me'Shell N'Degeocello, Arturo O'Farrill and the multi-Grammy winning Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir - in addition to skinning for various Broadway and off-Broadway musical productions.

GRACE BRANCALE - Superhuman Vol. 2

Grace Brancale is an untiring, global artist whose output of creativity is astounding and seemingly inexhaustible! Calling Ms. Brancale a "busy" artist is not only an insufficient description, but also a huge understatement, for this global musical force has released about 26 albums in less than 4 years! In fact, Guinness World Records has welcomed her to attempt at a World Record!

