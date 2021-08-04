UOVO Appoints Caroline Page-Katz President & COO

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UOVO, the premier provider of storage and services for art, archives, and valued collections, is pleased to announce the appointment of Caroline Page-Katz as President & COO. In her new capacity, Ms. Page-Katz, who has been UOVO's Chief Operating Officer since 2016, will lead the company's national operations and oversee critical business functions across UOVO's ten locations.

Ms. Page-Katz has extensive operational and managerial experience through her decade-long career in art logistics. Prior to UOVO, she served as Vice President, Head of Logistics at Christie's where she ran the auction house's comprehensive logistics division. In 2015, Ms. Page-Katz joined UOVO as Vice President, Special Projects, becoming Chief Operating Officer a year later. During her tenure as COO, Ms. Page-Katz played a vital role in the company's development by implementing forward-thinking systems that have enhanced the UOVO experience for clients and staff alike.

"We are thrilled to share the news of Caroline's promotion to President & COO. As an established leader with intimate knowledge of our business and clientele, she is well-equipped to take UOVO to the next level," remarked Steven Guttman, UOVO Founder and Co-Chairman.

Steve Novenstein, Co-Chairman, added, "We are privileged to work alongside Caroline and look forward to seeing all that she accomplishes under her expanded purview."

Of her appointment, Ms. Page-Katz said, "I am honored to assume this post. It is a momentous time in UOVO's history as we grow beyond the New York metropolitan area to become the nation's undisputed leader in art and collections storage and logistics. I am incredibly proud of the team we have built and excited for the important work ahead."

About UOVOUOVO is the nation's leading logistics provider for art, archives, and collectibles with state-of-the-art facilities in New York, Delaware, Florida, Colorado, and California. UOVO is operated by an expert team of industry professionals and offers bespoke solutions to meet the specialized needs of any collection. Our services include climate-controlled storage, private viewing galleries, local transportation, international shipping, installation, packing, archival photography, digital inventory management, and more.

