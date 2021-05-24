Unwind At Grand Hyatt Baha Mar With Flamingo Yoga (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today more than 40 unique 'Explor-cation' offerings are available nationwide now throughout the summer and beyond to immerse guests in local destinations and reignite the joy of travel in time for summer.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - Get Report announced today more than 40 unique 'Explor-cation' offerings are available nationwide now throughout the summer and beyond to immerse guests in local destinations and reignite the joy of travel in time for summer. 'Explor-cations' offer travelers one-of-a-kind experiences and a brief, yet purposeful break from their daily routines to go on an adventure, learn something new, or focus on their wellbeing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005513/en/

Learn about the ancient magic of beekeeping at Carmel Valley Ranch, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Photo: Business Wire)

"By listening to our members and guests, we know they are yearning to get back on the road and explore new destinations, experience unique outdoor adventures, destress and re-energize, even if it's just for a short trip," said Asad Ahmed, SVP commercial services, Americas, Hyatt. "To care for our guests' desire to do something new and different, and knowing that travel can positively impact our wellbeing, Hyatt properties have curated one-of-a-kind offerings guests can enjoy during their stays this summer to unwind, learn and explore while also fostering a genuine connection to the local destination."

Available at select Hyatt hotels globally, 'Explor-cation' offerings include on-and off-property activities specially coordinated by each hotel that range from thrilling outdoor adventures to personalized, family-friendly classes and educational activities aimed at enhancing wellbeing, encouraging local exploration and providing guests the opportunity to learn a new skill.

For travelers planning their next trip, unique 'Explor-cations' available now at Hyatt properties include:

Outdoor Explor-cations:

Grand Hyatt Vail in Colorado collaborates with Vail Valley Anglers to customize fly-fishing experiences for guests allowing them to spend summer in nature's splendor exploring Gore Creek's world-class Gold Medal fly-fishing waters in the majestic Rocky Mountains.

in Colorado collaborates with Vail Valley Anglers to customize fly-fishing experiences for guests allowing them to spend summer in nature's splendor exploring Gore Creek's world-class Gold Medal fly-fishing waters in the majestic Rocky Mountains. Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa in Texas offers on-property tomahawk and archery classes where professional guides teach guests ages five and up how to use bow-and-throw tomahawks. Guests will receive personalized instruction from the guides to best help hone their skills.

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas in California teamed up with local Surfin Fire Surf School to customize private surfing lessons for guests to experience the thrill of the waves while learning the ins and outs of surfing.

in California teamed up with local Surfin Fire Surf School to customize private surfing lessons for guests to experience the thrill of the waves while learning the ins and outs of surfing. Hyatt Place Aruba Airport offers guests a chance to get to know Aruba's wild side with an Adventure Package that includes a guided UTV tour for two to the famous Black Stone Beach and Cave Pool.

Grand Hyatt Singapore offers guests a two-hour walking tour throughout nearby Orchard Road and Emerald Hill, where guests have the opportunity to hear enchanting stories and secrets of the area from a local tour guide. Following, each guest will receive a box filled with traditional sweet and savory Nonya tea time delicacies.

Wellbeing Explor-cations:

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in New Mexico offers guests the opportunity to participate in the Tamaya Horse Rehab program as part of their stretch and ride package, beginning with 30 minutes of gentle yoga on the sacred land of the Santa Ana Pueblo. Following the yoga practice, guests will go on a trail ride on the open lands with spectacular views and natural tranquility, relaxing the mind, body and soul.

in New Mexico offers guests the opportunity to participate in the Tamaya Horse Rehab program as part of their stretch and ride package, beginning with 30 minutes of gentle yoga on the sacred land of the Santa Ana Pueblo. Following the yoga practice, guests will go on a trail ride on the open lands with spectacular views and natural tranquility, relaxing the mind, body and soul. Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in The Bahamas offers a unique yoga experience where guests can channel their inner Zen while surrounded by the resort's pink flamingo ambassadors named Baha, Lynden, Indy, and Luca.

Alila Hinu Bay in Oman offers a unique cultural immersion into Tawaatia village, where guests can take a dip in the natural water pool, Ain Hashir, go on a short hike, dine on authentic Omani cuisine, and take part in a local beekeeping experience. Guests can end their journey and relax at Spa Alila.

Educational Explor-cations:

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa delivers a unique snorkeling adventure led by a marine biologist, where guests are taken on an amazing turtle quest to learn more about the sea turtles in the region. During the guided snorkeling trip, guests will learn how to identify the species and take underwater pictures while experiencing the beauty of the Indian Ocean.

delivers a unique snorkeling adventure led by a marine biologist, where guests are taken on an amazing turtle quest to learn more about the sea turtles in the region. During the guided snorkeling trip, guests will learn how to identify the species and take underwater pictures while experiencing the beauty of the Indian Ocean. Wild Dunes Resort, a Destination by Hyatt hotel in South Carolina, provides guests with the opportunity to learn the traditional Charleston art of sweetgrass "sewing" from a local basket maker, Sarah Edwards-Hammond.

Ventana Big Sur offers an intimate introduction to hawks, owls and falcons, where guests can learn about the important role they play in the Big Sur environment. During this falconry experience, guests can get up close to see flight demonstrations and participate in a meet-and-greet with the birds.

offers an intimate introduction to hawks, owls and falcons, where guests can learn about the important role they play in the Big Sur environment. During this falconry experience, guests can get up close to see flight demonstrations and participate in a meet-and-greet with the birds. Carmel Valley Ranch, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, offers a unique beekeeping experience where guests can explore the ancient magic of beekeeping through the lens of the Carmel Valley Ranch bees. Each class begins in the Organic Garden, where guests can go bee-hind the scenes to examine the connections between plants and pollinators.

For more information on these experiences available at select properties throughout the summer, please visit the hotel website. For reservations, visit www.hyatt.com or call 1-800-233-1234.Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness. The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

ABOUT HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of March 31, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 68 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005513/en/