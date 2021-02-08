Unum Group To Present At The Bank Of America Securities 2021 Insurance Conference

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group's (UNM) - Get Report President & CEO, Rick McKenney, will represent the company at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Insurance Conference. The virtual conference is on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

McKenney is scheduled to speak at 3:15 p.m. EST and will discuss the company's business strategy and future growth prospects. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Unum's website, www.investors.unum.com, on the News and Events page.

ABOUT UNUM GROUPUnum Group ( www.unum.com) provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion in 2019 and provided $7.5 billion in benefits.

