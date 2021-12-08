Unstoppable Domains Hires AWS And IBM Veteran Sandy Carter To Executive Team

One of the most influential women in technology joins Unstoppable Domains to help build the future of Web3

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstoppable Domains, the leading platform for self-sovereign identity on Web3, today announced the hiring of seasoned Fortune 25 leader Sandy Carter from AWS to its executive team. Sandy will serve as Senior Vice President of Business Development, building a global team to expand Unstoppable Domains' partnerships and integrations to help the company scale to new heights.

"Throughout my career I've always sought to lead at the forefront of cutting-edge technology. It's clear to me that crypto, NFTs, and Web3 are the future, and that Unstoppable Domains is building the tools to accelerate global adoption," said Sandy Carter, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Unstoppable Domains. "We're at a key moment in history as blockchain technology takes off, and I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work building a team, forging new partnerships, and taking Unstoppable Domains to the next level. Receiving a Lazy Lion NFT as my signing bonus was icing on the cake!"

Recognized as one of CNN's Top Most Powerful Women in Tech and one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women, Sandy Carter previously served as Vice President at Amazon Web Services, where she oversaw sales management, partnerships, customer service, and overall growth strategies driving billions in annual revenue. Prior to AWS, Sandy was a general manager at IBM, where she connected emerging technology companies and accelerators with enterprises to foster a community of innovation, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and IoT.

As a trailblazer in business, technology, and marketing, Sandy has spoken internationally in 80+ countries and published three books. She's an adjunct professor at Carnegie Mellon Silicon Valley where she teaches marketing, innovation and leadership, and works with the World Economic Forum on diversity initiatives. In addition, Sandy serves as Chairman of the Board for Girls in Tech, and delivered a TEDx Talk on women-led startups. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and Bachelors in Computer Science from Duke University.

"We couldn't be more pleased to welcome such an accomplished, driven leader to the executive team at Unstoppable Domains," said Matthew Gould, Founder and CEO of Unstoppable Domains. "Sandy's enthusiasm for the future of Web3 and NFT domain names speaks to the incredible potential that the next year holds, and we look forward to what's in store."

Unstoppable Domains provides NFT domain names ending in .crypto, .nft, .wallet, .bitcoin, .x, .dao, .888, .blockchain, .coin, and .zil for as little as $20 with no renewal fees. These domain names are used to access the decentralized web natively through Brave and Opera browsers, and through browser extensions on Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. NFT domain names simplify login to Web3 DApps, and can be used to replace lengthy wallet addresses for crypto payments by acting as a Venmo-like username for transactions.

Unstoppable Domains continues to hire for a variety of roles across marketing, engineering, business development, product and people. To learn more, visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/jobs .

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is a blockchain domain name provider and gateway to the decentralized web. Unstoppable Domains allows anyone to purchase a decentralized domain name that is minted as an NFT on the Ethereum blockchain, giving the owner full ownership and control. Domain names can be used for payments across 40+ wallets and exchanges. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC, and supported by grants from the Ethereum Foundation and Zilliqa Foundation. To learn more, follow Unstoppable Domains on Twitter, and join the conversation on Telegram.

About Sandy Carter

Sandy Carter is the Senior Vice President of Business Development at Unstoppable Domains. Previously, Sandy was the Vice President for Public Sector Partners and Programs at AWS. In this role, she was responsible for driving next-generation partnering in cloud, machine learning, IoT and blockchain. Her responsibilities include evolving partner models to intensify partner innovation, AWS cloud adoption and creation of mission critical cloud solutions with partners across public sector. She grew the partner ecosystem over 45% as the ecosystem contributed significantly to the success of the business.

Sandy also built the first Enterprise Workload team as the Vice President of Enterprise Workloads at AWS focused on migration and modernization through containers and serverless. She took on an ambiguous and complicated space for AWS with great impact, intelligence and grace, drove strong Enterprise workload adoption. At AWS, Sandy started the first Women@EC2 group, led the AWS Partnership with Girls in Tech, started the Women of the C-Suite series and served on the Amazon and AWS Diversity boards for 4 years.

Sandy has been a founder and CEO of a startup, and her last role at IBM, she ran the Cloud and AI/ML Ecosystem on behalf of the IBM corporation. Sandy is the Chairman of the Board of Girls in Tech, and an adjunct professor at Carnegie Mellon University Silicon Valley. She is also the author of Extreme Innovation: Three Superpowers for Purpose and Profit.

Sandy is a Federal 100 Award Winner, member of Fortune Most Powerful Women, and Women Leaders in Data and AI, Stevie Award Winner for Women of the Year Technology, CRN Women of the Channel 2021 Power 100, 2021 Cloud Girls Rising Inaugural Visionary Award, Top 50 Woman Leader in SaaS of 2021, Top 50 Women in Tech Influencers to Follow 2021, Top 50 Influencers, Top 150 Global Cloud Thought Leaders and Next Generation Leaders of 2021, Top 40 Cloud Computing Influencers on Twitter, Top 50 Digital Influencers, Awards Magazine Top 50 Women of Influence, Top 15 IoT Premier League, Lifetime Achievement Winner, 'Excellence in Cloud Achievement', AI Innovator Nominee of the Year, Top 10 AI Influencers 2019, Verdicts ten of the most influential people in artificial intelligence on Twitter during Q4 2020, and the Top 10 Cloud Computing Influencer.

