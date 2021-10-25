Unrivaled Brands, Inc. Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Humboldt Farms

Agreement Expands Product Offering to Include One of the Best Sun-Grown Branded Products on the Market

Humboldt Farms Joins Korova, Sticks, Habit and FlowerShop* as a Marquee Brand in Unrivaled Distribution

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Humboldt Farms. As part of the agreement, Unrivaled will be executing all sales and distribution services of Humboldt Farms branded products throughout California.

Humboldt Farms is one of California's leading and most trusted sources for quality cannabis. Considered a staple outdoor flower brand in California, Humboldt Farms is committed to producing the world's best sun-grown flower and highest quality cannabis products. Humboldt Farms' premium flower is sun-ripened and organically grown on small family farms in renowned Humboldt County.

Humboldt Farms' hand-selected buds offer maximum potency due to the cultivation of cutting-edge strains with robust genetics. The branded flower lineup includes both large and small flower available in eighths, quarters, half-ounces and ounces. The same premium flower is used to produce high-quality pre-rolls and live-rosin infused pre-rolls available in single and four-packs. Humboldt Farms' premium live resin grams and vape cartridges are made from the finest flower that is flash frozen after harvest and stored in violet glass to preserve the integrity, flavor and terpene profiles of each strain for an unrivaled experience.

Unrivaled President Oren Schauble stated, "Unrivaled's California distribution strategy is to have a best-in-class offering across all key product categories. With Humboldt Farms, we can now provide buyers at our partner dispensaries with one of the best sun-grown flower options on the market — from a brand whose culture and values reflect those of the Unrivaled team. Currently a top seller at Unrivaled dispensaries Blüm, The Spot and Peoples OC, we believe Humboldt Farms has the potential to be a top provider of sun-grown flower in California overall."

Humboldt Farms Founder and CEO Zach Rubin stated, "With their bold and creative approach to sales and their understanding of the market, we feel really confident in Unrivaled's ability to expand our footprint into hundreds of premier dispensaries. Unrivaled shares our vision of Humboldt Farms as a leading sun-grown cannabis brand of California and we look forward to their representation."

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates four dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, and two cultivation facilities, and has one additional cultivation facilities and five dispensaries under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network. In Nevada, by way of a joint venture, Unrivaled Brands operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility. Among other brands, Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana. For more info, please visit: unrivaledbrands.com.

