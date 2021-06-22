Unmind Named Wellbeing Trailblazer For Transforming The Workplace

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unmind, the leading workplace mental health platform, has been awarded as a Well-Being Trailblazer by the Wellness Council of America (WELCOA) and Archetype Solutions Group — in the first-ever Well-Being Trailblazer competition — for its world-class, science-backed technology used to improve the mental health of workplaces everywhere.

The Well-Being Trailblazer competition sought to find and award the nation's most innovative worksite wellbeing companies. After rigorous review, four innovative companies were recognized for making meaningful contributions to workplace health and employees' ability to lead healthy, resilient, and fulfilling lives. Unmind was awarded among the other recipients, including Wellview Health, LearnLux, and Peerfit.

"Employers are looking for better ways to drive positive cultural change around mental health in the workplace, and improving employee mental health and wellbeing is a global opportunity finally getting the recognition it's always deserved. At Unmind, we believe helping people lead more fulfilling and balanced lives is only possible with preventative care," said Dr. Nick Taylor, co-founder and CEO of Unmind.

The four Well-Being Trailblazers were honored for designing solutions for holistic wellbeing and their innovations made to reduce barriers that get in the way of humans thriving and flourishing. 2021 awardees will be featured in a live-streamed event where they will be interviewed by industry thought leaders. Viewers can register to attend the event on July 14 and vote for the "People's Choice Award" to recognize the top Trailblazer.

"Today, workplace health companies need to innovate to meet the unprecedented and growing challenges every employee faces to stay well. Each Trailblazer we have selected this year is making a demonstrable impact through their product or service, and they have done so in unique ways," said Chetan Bagga, CEO at Archetype Solutions Group.

Launched in 2016, the Unmind platform was built from the ground up for employees, with employer needs in mind. With a truly unique perspective on employee mental health support, Unmind's whole-person, whole-organization approach focuses on prevention over cure to supplement wellbeing strategies holistically and proactively. Over 140 organizations have implemented Unmind, enabling more than 2 million employees to measure and manage their mental health.

The award follows significant momentum for Unmind, fueled by the recent closing of a Series B funding round and tripling year-over-year revenue.

About UnmindUnmind is a workplace mental health platform. We empower employees to live more fulfilling and balanced lives by changing the way organizations think about mental health. Underpinned by clinical psychology, we take a whole-person approach to supporting mental wellbeing. Our clinically backed tools include self-guided digital courses, in-the-moment exercises, and wellbeing assessments, all available anytime, anywhere. We're building mentally healthier workplaces with some of the world's leading organizations, including Uber, Woolworths Group, ASOS, and Centrica. Our vision is a world where mental health is universally understood, nurtured, and celebrated. Learn more at www.unmind.com.

About WELCOA WELCOA (The Wellness Council of America) is one of the nation's most-respected resources for building high-performing, healthy workplaces. With a 30-year history and more than 4,000 corporate members, WELCOA has an impeccable reputation for helping business and health professionals improve employee wellbeing and create healthier organizational cultures.

